CryptoPotato had the chance to interview Anatoly Yakovenko, the Co-Founder of Solana Labs, and the President of the Solana Foundation. Solana is one of this year’s hottest topics, surging in value, popularity, and overall usage. The cryptocurrency itself is up over 13,000% so far in 2021 and this comes on the back of over $14 billion in value locked in the various decentralized protocols built on Solana.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO