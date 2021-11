Online payment solutions provider Veem recently announced the rollout of Veem Partner Connect program, enabling partners with flexible and configurable integration options. As services continue to shift online, embedded financial products are expected to become the norm for SMBs as they look for simple and comprehensive money management and tracking tools. With Veem Partner Connect, various providers in the payments ecosystem will now be able to utilize Veem’s components to offer their small and medium-sized business customers accounts payable and receivable, invoicing, and payment services. These embedded solutions are configurable and can be co-branded with Veem through a “plug and play” partner experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 21 HOURS AGO