ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant have quit the club over investigations into whether they used fake certificates...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

EU recognises Covid vaccine certificates of four countries

BELGRADE (Nov 16): The European Union (EU) decided on Monday (Nov 15) to recognise the Covid-19 vaccine certificates of four countries. The European Commission announced that it has adopted four decisions certifying that Covid-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia are equivalent to the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

Major COVID Testing Firm Under Investigation Over Possible Phony Vaccination Certificates

The largest COVID-19 testing company in the Netherlands has halted work after authorities launched an investigation over “strong suspicions” of the firm providing bogus vaccination certificates, according to local media reports. Spoedtest.nl has confirmed that it is the subject of an investigation but called the allegations “completely unfounded,” Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports. The company has 100 locations throughout the Netherlands and has played a huge role in coronavirus testing during the pandemic, but it has now been cut off from the country’s CoronaCheck system and is no longer able to schedule appointments or issue QR codes for those who test negative. Health authorities reportedly suspect some of the company’s doctors of abusing the CoronaCheck system to issue fraudulent proof of vaccination certificates. The director of the company, Rasmus Emmelkamp, has said it never provided vaccination certificates; by law, testing companies cannot provide proof of vaccination. The Netherlands re-imposed a partial lockdown on Saturday as its number of COVID cases again began to rapidly increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Anfang
SkySports

Markus Anfang: Werder Bremen head coach steps down amid investigation into alleged use of forged Covid-19 vaccination document

Markus Anfang has stepped down as Werder Bremen head coach amid an investigation by German authorities into his alleged use of forged Covid-19 vaccination documentation. The German second division side said that Anfang had on Thursday denied using a fake vaccination certificate, but on Saturday morning announced that he and assistant coach Florian Junge had left their roles with immediate effect.
SOCCER
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
KESQ

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting test positive for Covid-19 as club grapples with virus

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have tested positive for Covid-19, the German club said on Wednesday. “The FC Bayern forward is self-isolating at home in accordance with the relevant health authorities and doing well under the circumstances,” said the German club on its website, referring to Choupo-Moting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Werder Bremen#Bremen#Ap
The Independent

Premier League clubs should pay transfer ‘stamp duty’, fan-led review of football recommends

Premier League clubs should pay a transfer “stamp duty” to support the English pyramid, the fan-led review of football governance has recommended.The wide-ranging review commissioned by the government has, as expected, called for the creation of an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF).It says this should be created via an Act of Parliament to ensure the financial sustainability of the men’s professional game.The review has also recommended the granting of “golden share” veto powers to supporters’ groups on key issues such as clubs attempting to enter breakaway competitions, moving stadium or changing club colours.However, arguably the most surprising and eye-catching...
UEFA
Reuters

Advocaat quits after three months as Iraq coach

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dutchman Dick Advocaat has resigned as coach of Iraq after failing to secure a single victory in six World Cup qualifiers in his three months in charge. The 74-year-old, who counts three stints as Netherlands coach among his many previous posts, will be replaced by Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic on a caretaker basis for the Arab Cup, which gets underway in Qatar next week.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Džeko nets 2 to put Inter on brink of CL knockout stage

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko has scored twice to put Inter Milan on the cusp of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0. Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half. Inter also had two goals disallowed. The Italian team moved atop Group D. It is a point above Real Madrid, which plays Sheriff later. If Sheriff fails to win, Inter will be guaranteed a place in the last 16 with a match to spare.
UEFA
KESQ

World Rugby to allow players to switch national teams

DUBLIN (AP) — World Rugby has relaxed its eligibility rules to allow national team players to switch countries as of January. The governing body made the announcement Wednesday in what it described as a “landmark” change. Players can change allegiances if they were born in the country they want to represent or have a parent or grandparent born there. They can switch only once and there’s a stand-down period of three years from international rugby. The “birthright amendment” was approved by the World Rugby Council and stands to benefit Pacific island countries in particular.
WORLD
KESQ

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two journalists from Norwegian state television were arrested and held for over 30 hours by security forces in Qatar before being freed. The arrest of the journalists from NRK came while they reported on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. They arrived home on Wednesday. The two were reportedly detained after reporting on the condition of migrant laborers during a live report. The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave Qatar with their equipment or their footage. Qatar accused them of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit.” The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there.
FIFA
KESQ

Lille’s Jonathan David growing into scoring machine

LILLE, France (AP) — Jonathan David had struggled to find his mark at French club Lille. The Canada forward joined the northern side in 2020 and needed 13 matches before finding the net. Since then, he has transformed into one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. At 21, David is the French league top scorer. His goal midweek in a 1-0 victory against Salzburg in the Champions League was his 12th this season in all competitions. Only Erling Haaland (13 goals) has scored more in all competitions among players born in 2000 or later in the top five European leagues.
SOCCER
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report

A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad. “A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

US-backed therapists tell people in Costa Rica that LGBTQ feelings are 'wrong' and 'nobody is born homosexual,' probe finds

At least two therapists linked to U.S. religious groups are telling people in Costa Rica that homosexuality is “wrong,” an investigation published Wednesday has found. Undercover reporters with openDemocracy, a U.K.-based global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture, reached out to groups who claimed they could help them overcome their sexual orientation.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy