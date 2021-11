An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique digital asset that stores asset data and ownership information on the blockchain. This article begins by going over the definition of an NFT and a taxonomy of investable NFT types. Investors should not conflate a non-fungible token with collectible digital art, one of many NFT use cases. The ability to represent a one-of-a-kind digital or physical asset on the blockchain in a tokenized, tradable format is a technological breakthrough that should not be understated. However, the same could be said for the way the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) revolutionized the way individuals and start-up teams raised funds-and that craze did not bode well for the average investor.

