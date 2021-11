I guess I can exhale now. Considering the recent history of this rivalry, I feared this game more than any other on Oregon’s remaining schedule. Mission Accomplished. Arguably one of Oregon’s better performances this season; yes, quarterback Anthony Brown only threw for 135 yards, but it was pretty obvious from the outset that the Ducks were going to lean on their run game to earn the victory, and that plan was wildly successful; a week after gashing the Huskies for 329 yards on the ground, Oregon pounded the Cougars for 306 yards on 47 carries, with Brown leading the way with 123 yards on 17 totes and a touchdown (and a second score that was incorrectly called a fumble by the sight-impaired PAC-12 officiating crew, but I digress).

