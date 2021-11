This week, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved rules that require the use of universal proxy cards that include the names of all director nominees in contested board elections. The rule change, which has been debated for years, gives shareholders the ability to vote by proxy for a combination of board candidates from company management and candidates from activist investors—previously shareholders could only vote for a combination of board candidates if they attended shareholder meetings in person. Now that proxy voters will have the ability to support a combination of directors put forth by management and activists, corporate board members will have to consider how that could affect their individual status as a director.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO