ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ESG Global Study 2021

By Jessica Ground, Capital Group, on
Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Jessica Ground is Global Head of ESG at the Capital Group. This post is based on her Capital Group memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A....

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

2021 Annual Corporate Governance Review

Hannah Orowitz is Senior Managing Director of ESG, Brigid Rosati is Managing Director of Business Development and Corporate Strategy, and Rajeev Kumar is Senior Managing Director at Georgeson LLC. This post is based on a Georgeson memorandum by Ms. Orowitz, Ms. Rosati, Mr. Kumar, Ed Greene, Aaron Miller and Michael Maiolo.
MARKETS
Harvard Health

The Sustainability Board Report 2021

Frederik Otto is Founder and Business Advisor, Nicolas Alexander is Policy Advisor, and Tias van Moorsel is Sustainability Advisor at the Sustainability Board Report. This post is based on The Sustainability Board Report 2021. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Florian Hoffmann is Associate Professor of Finance at KU Leuven; Roman Inderst is Chair of Finance and Economics at Goethe University Frankfurt, and Marcus Opp is Associate Professor of Finance at the Stockholm School of Economics. This post is based on their recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Finance. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Rationalizing the Dodd-Frank Clawback by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
COLLEGES
Harvard Health

2021 Annual Corporate Directors Survey

Maria Castañón Moats is Leader, Paul DeNicola is Principal, and Leah Malone is Director at the Governance Insights Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on their PwC memorandum. The corporate world is never static, but the first years of this decade have presented an unusual compilation of challenges. The...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Global Head#The Capital Group#Forum#Threequarters
Harvard Health

The World Targets Change

Karen Wong is Global Head of ESG at State Street Global Advisors. This post is based on her SSgA memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

How GPs Can Compete for Capital Through ESG

Addison Holmes is an Associate in ESG Strategy & Integration at Pickering Energy Partners. This post is based on her Pickering Energy Partners memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
Williston Daily Herald

ESG — An introduction to the future

I’ve had many conversations with service companies and suppliers of all sizes in recent months. Some might say I’m fairly opinionated on the future of business as it relates to safety, they would be correct. As ESG inevitably comes up during these conversations I am frequently asked: “What is ESG?” I’ve attempted to explain it with varying degrees of success, and therefore felt this week’s article would provide me a better opportunity to do it justice. This week, I will attempt to explain what ESG is and how it affects business leaders and leadership practices.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CFO.com

ESG: The Financial Reporting Implications

In a KPMG survey of 3,300 financial professionals, more than half of respondents indicated climate change-related financial disclosures were an opportunity to demonstrate their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) edge to employees and investors while distancing themselves from competitors. However, only 32% saw these disclosures as mostly a compliance exercise.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

Global ESG Reporting Rules Echo Existing Voluntary Standards

Prototype mandatory standards based on existing optional rules. Standard setters want material issues reflected in accounting. Mandatory sustainability accounting rules are going to look a lot like the old, voluntary rules—at least for a while. Hotly anticipated prototype standards detailing some of the environmental, social and governance reporting rules that...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

VOTE: ESG Activism in an ETF

(1:00) - Engine No. 1 and the Exxon Campaign. (16:00) - How Does VOTE Fit Into Your Portfolio vs. Other ESG Investments. (21:45) - How Does Engine No. 1 Choose Which Campaigns To Pursue?. In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Yasmin Dahya Bilger, head of ETFs at...
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Tooling Market Study Forecasting Global Impact | Research Informatic

Research Informatic announces the release of the Tooling market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Tooling research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Construction and Manufacturing industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The COVID Bubble is Bursting

COVID was not just good for the stock market. It was a bull’s wildest dream. The pandemic dragged interest rates lower, spurred enormous amounts of government stimulus, and accelerated demand for products and services offered by the world’s biggest technology companies. The result was the biggest equity bubble since dot-com. It’s popping. The shock factor of COVID is nearly exhausted and the byproduct of society’s efforts to combat it is now the primary focus.
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Default investment option could help retirement savers build bigger pots

A new “default” investment option to help DIY pension savers build bigger retirement pots has been proposed by the City regulator.At present, those who are not saving into a workplace pension but making their own individual arrangements have to choose investments from an increasingly wide range of options, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.This can make it hard for some customers who do not take financial advice to select the investments that will meet their retirement needs.The regulator’s proposed changes would give people who have not taken financial advice the option of a “standardised” investment strategy and reduce the risk...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy