Sharing some memories at 33,000 feet

By Richard Turen
 5 days ago

"Airline glamour never promised anything as mundane as elbow room, much less a flat bed, a massage or an arugula salad. It promised a better world. Service and dress reflected a more formal era, but no one expected air travel to be comfortable. It was amazing just to have hot food...

Mike Mills' 'C'mon C'mon' feels like a shared memory

I went to Mike Mill's bungalow in L.A.'s Echo Park neighborhood to ask him about what I think is the most public radio movie ever. Long before I reached his house, I had my headphones on, my microphone ready, and my recorder rolling to capture our greeting and the barking sounds of his dog McGee.
MOVIES
Memory Lane: Saving some time, losing time

Just wandering along, taking my time, enjoying the late fall warmth of the sun and the deep blue sky with the feathery clouds. The winds are blowing and there is a chance of snow. Like lightning, here it comes. Time to change the clock back. We must ratchet back the time by one hour. Time flies when you’re having fun, but it has come to an abrupt halt and I must comply.
ENTERTAINMENT
Playing and relaxing on Odyssey of the Seas

On Royal Caribbean's new Odyssey of the Seas, there is something for all ages. There may not be any water slides, except for the very little guests in the kids splash park area, but the 14th deck contains two resort-style pools adorned with lively, Caribbean pastel colors. Guests can order drinks from The Lime and Coconut.
LIFESTYLE
Three Italian Belmond properties staying open for winter for first time

Three Belmond properties in Italy will remain open through the winter for the first time this year. The Grand Hotel Timeo in Taormina is marking the season with a series of Sweet December Weekends that comprise Saturday brunches on the Literary Terrace and Sicilian pastry-cooking classes on Sundays. Visitors over...
LIFESTYLE
Friends of Milk Street Radio Share Their Thanksgiving Memories

For this year’s Milk Street Radio Thanksgiving Special, we asked our friends and listeners to share their favorite Thanksgiving memories: tales of family, unusual or enduring traditions, hilarious disasters or surprises. From fond recollections of favorite dishes, to the occasional holiday mishap, find out what some of our favorite chefs, writers and food personalities shared with us.
FESTIVAL
Your favorite CBS kids share their warmest holiday memories

This week, CBS kicked off its expansive lineup of festive programming! To celebrate the season, we asked the kids from some of your favorite CBS shows about their family holiday traditions. Check it out!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Encore Seoul: Share your Seoul memories through a photo to win!

From Namsan Tower to the traditional hanok villages, Seoul has tons to offer when it comes to sightseeing. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of busy city life or the serene historical palaces, there's no shortage of amazing sites to see. Full of rich culture and years of intriguing history, the country has plenty to offer travelers who are experiencing it for the first time. Unfortunately, it's been hard to travel given the pandemic, but that doesn't mean we can't look back fondly at our prior experiences and exciting memories! With just a simple picture, foreigners around the world who have experienced Seoul can enter to win some awesome prizes just by sharing their memories!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tabitha Brown Shares Some Uplifting Tips To Fill Your Cup

You have probably heard the phrase, “you can’t pour from an empty cup.” Well, Tabitha Brown, entrepreneur, vegan influencer, and bestselling author, is here to talk about just that. Nourish Yourself. Self-care is not just a buzz word; it is an essential component of having a balanced life. Finding ways...
YOGA
Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
Air Travel
Review: Susanna Hoffs Shares Some Classic Covers

It stands to reason that when an artist chooses to do an album of cover songs, success depends not only on the choice of songs but also on how the entire effort is executed. Hewing too close to the initial renditions shows a lack of originality while veering too far from the template runs the risk of alienating all those that prefer the original arrangements.
MUSIC
Tim Scheer shares best BBQ memories with Bill Arnold and the bright future of Blues Hog

BBQ star and Shake N Bake Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal live in Dallas during the World Food Championships. Hear as Tim talks about the legendary Blues Hog founder Bill Arnold and the sauce that made so many champions in the sport. Tim shares the personality of Bill and the amazing ways he always connected with friends, fans and the BBQ family. Listen as Tim talks about taking Blues Hog in directions that would make Bill proud and fans happy with favorite sauces, rubs and lump charcoal sold nation wide.
FOOD & DRINKS
Margaritaville Island Reserve opens its doors in Cap Cana

The Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana has has opened its doors. The resort counts 228 suites, 40 luxe villas and an Entertainment Village that serves as the social hub of the property with live performances on two stages, 10 food and beverage venues, the St. Somewhere Spa and more. The...
TRAVEL
The Broadway-themed Civilian set to make debut

The Broadway-themed Civilian hotel in New York City is slated for a soft opening on Nov. 24. The 203-room hotel from Jason Pomeranc, founder of the Sixty Collective and co-founder the Thompson Hotels brand, is designed by architect David Rockwell and Rockwell Group. The décor takes inspiration from classic theaters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montage Kapalua Bay luau promises a more personal experience

The Montage Kapalua Bay in northwest Maui has launched a new luau highlighted by an intimate setting, a menu crafted from locally sourced items and a diverse entertainment lineup. The Beach Club Luau at Kapalua Bay marks the first time the resort has offered a luau that is open to...
RESTAURANTS

