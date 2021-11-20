Weather could delay Thanksgiving travel in these parts of the US

Happy Turkey Day! It’s going to be rainy, so make sure any dishes you cook are covered before you take them outdoors to the car. Rain turns to lighter rain showers by afternoon, before eventually turning into a wintry mix or snow late today. Temperatures this morning are starting in...
An amber wind warning has been issued for north-east England as the region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Arwen. The warning, which is due to come into force at 15:00 GMT on Friday, means travel disruption and damage should be expected, the Met Office said. Flying debris is...
Following a mostly sunny and mild Thanksgiving Day, folks in Aroostook County can expect a blast of winter on Friday and Saturday with some areas getting up to 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northern Aroostook County from Friday morning into...
Thanksgiving Day will be dry and mild for most of the day, but Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking the potential for heavy rain by the nighttime hours. Thanksgiving Day will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low-50s. Rain will develop by Thursday evening. Steady rain is expected by the nighttime hours into the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 30 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light showers before daybreak. Lows in the low 30s with wind gusts between 20-25 mph. Wind chills between 18-22 degrees. TOMORROW: Breezy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Sunny with wind chills in the lower 20s. EXTENDED: Light rain moves in over the next...
The latest forecast for Minnesota from Sven Sundgaard:. "The wind is blowing again as cold air settles in for Thanksgiving but don’t get used to it. "Milder air moves in pretty quickly, but not before vwe get some possible snow Saturday. "The models are in agreement now on a narrow...
With weak high pressure building in, we are dry and partly cloudy this afternoon across all of western Montana. You can expect more of the same for Thanksgiving... Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. Our next weather maker arrives Thursday night. This will bring a wintry mix...
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is looking good for weather not being blamed for travel delays. A cold front sweeping through from midnight Friday through 6 am, will bring just under one-tenth of an inch of rainfall. The skies are clearing rapidly behind this next system and we can expect several...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving week is here, which means one of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here too!. As anyone who travels around the holidays knows, it’s best to give yourself extra time whether you’re traveling by car, plane or any other method of transportation. But will you have to factor in even more time for weather?
Swathes of Britain are set to be battered by gales this weekend as Storm Arwen brings winds of up to 75mph.The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of the UK for Saturday, with coastal areas hit hardest.Forecasters say high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage in the worst affected areas.An amber alert issued for northeast Scotland and northeast England says "flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life".Longer journey times in those areas are "likely", with rail, air and ferry services potentially disrupted, the Met said. A yellow warning in place...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone. After our chillier-feeling day today with plenty of sunshine... the Thanksgiving holiday is looking very nice tomorrow, with leftover sunshine and winds backing-off throughout the day!. Then, the likelihood of our first significant snowmaker of the season, is gearing up for...
It’s a beautiful day for a Thanksgiving feast. Thursday’s weather of partly sunny skies with a high near 51 degrees will allow for safer travel and outdoor quality time as families gather back together, many for the first time in a while due to COVID-19. The weather may take a...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - ~Wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving today, to you and your whole family!~. The holiday sees plenty of sunshine, and winds backing-off during the afternoon... along with nice, and quieter conditions for your turkey day!. This is all a bit of a precursor and the...
