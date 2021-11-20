How Hort Americas Is Keeping Up With Change in the Controlled-Environment Industry

There’s no doubt that cannabis is conspicuously odorous. If you love the smell, that’s great. If you’re like 51% of Americans who can’t stand the smell of it, according to a 2019 survey conducted by PSB Research, Civilized, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, and BuzzFeed News, let’s hope you don’t work in the industry or have a cannabis facility close to your home. As more and more communities open their borders to cannabis businesses, complaints about cannabis odor are increasing. The public’s disdain for this pungent predicament has bolstered local legislative action and is driving ancillary cannabis businesses to provide reasonable, cost-effective solutions to remove the smell so cannabis businesses can claim good neighbor status and solidify their position as positive, contributing community members.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO