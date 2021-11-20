ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How Hort Americas Is Keeping Up With Change in the Controlled-Environment Industry

By Gretchen Schimelpfenig, PE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHort Americas, a greenhouse technology supplier, is one of the title sponsors of the 2021 GROW Executive Summit. The company, which provides industry-leading knowledge and advice in...

China to control methane emissions in key industries

China's methane emissions were 55.29 million tonnes in 2014, accounting for 10.4% of total greenhouse gases emission in the country, Reuters reported. The energy sector contributed 45% of the methane discharge while agriculture accounted for 40%. "The formulation of a methane action plan is ... an important work of China's...
The Changing Nature of Industrial Demand

The U.S. warehouse market is booming like the red-hot housing sector, as companies compete for scarce distribution space to meet surging e-commerce demand. The competition is driving up industrial rents as retailers and logistics providers race to move goods closer to population centers, with some engaging in bidding wars for the most coveted sites.
Why Strategic Energy and Water Management Are Driving Controlled-Environment Agriculture

Protected agriculture is a fast-growing market sector that has the potential to impact energy and water use in major ways. Dependably meeting the needs of both the business and public sectors has become a priority for energy and water suppliers who want to rethink and redesign their systems to respond to emerging challenges and regional climate goals.
Gaming Industry in Europe May Have to Change to Keep Their Employees

European Survey of Games Industry Professionals Paints Interesting Future of Gaming Industry. The results of a survey taken in October 2021 by Amiqus in Europe have come out today, with startling results. The survey, which surveyed over 400 professionals in the gaming industry (428 if to be exact), asked their reactions to the pandemic shift, and what they need so they will not switch careers to another career sector. What they told Amiqus, which is a games industry recruitment agency, is that while the shift to remote work was startling.
New Guide Offers Advice on Plant Nutrition in Hydroponic Production

Fertilizer management and plant nutrition are among the key aspects that need to be considered when working with hydroponic systems. Hydroponics represents an opportunity to regulate nutrition in a very precise way, providing opportunities to improve crop quality and yield. However, in order to get the benefits from the advantage of nutrient management, you need to understand plant nutrition and at least basic chemistry to be able to adjust nutrient recipes.
How to Navigate the Changing Landscape of Capital Management

Finding funding or fundraising for an indoor operation can be tough. Many of the funding options available to outdoor farming operations are not currently offered to indoor ag producers. This can be a significant disadvantage when capital is needed to establish an indoor farm or expand it. During a presentation...
Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
Shenandoah Growers Rebrands With a Focus on Organic Production

Shenandoah Growers, Inc. has launched a new corporate name and brand, Soli Organic. The word Soli is derived from the Latin word for soil and reflects the pivotal role of soil in enabling the company’s mission to make low-cost, high-quality, organic produce grown nearby available to everyone. The company also announced a $120 million financing arrangement with leading real estate development firm Decennial Group.
Impossible Foods gobbles up another $0.5 billion to bring fake meat to the masses

As calls to save the planet reach fever-pitch level, many climate-conscious consumers are now switching to plant-based meats as part of the effort to reduce CO2 emissions and combat climate change. The result of this change has led to the exponential growth of Impossible Foods, one of the leading vegan startups that offer plant-based meats.
Problems With Your Growing Media? Suppliers Have Answers

Production challenges can come up at any time in the greenhouse, and that includes making sure your growing media is working the right way. The good news is, when issues arise, substrate suppliers are there to help. Below, technical experts from leading suppliers offer their thoughts on the most problematic...
Overcoming Odor: Challenges Facing Cannabis Greenhouse Growers

There’s no doubt that cannabis is conspicuously odorous. If you love the smell, that’s great. If you’re like 51% of Americans who can’t stand the smell of it, according to a 2019 survey conducted by PSB Research, Civilized, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, and BuzzFeed News, let’s hope you don’t work in the industry or have a cannabis facility close to your home. As more and more communities open their borders to cannabis businesses, complaints about cannabis odor are increasing. The public’s disdain for this pungent predicament has bolstered local legislative action and is driving ancillary cannabis businesses to provide reasonable, cost-effective solutions to remove the smell so cannabis businesses can claim good neighbor status and solidify their position as positive, contributing community members.
Greenhouse Resource Efficiency Has Become a Market Priority

Resilient harvests require efficient use of resources, and the past year has demonstrated that changing climates and volatile markets will continue to motivate the controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) market to become more efficient. The value of benchmarking performance of greenhouses and educating growers with best practices has never been greater. Resource...
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Increased scrutiny and pressure on companies from investors and society could lead to trillions in stranded assets. Businesses are waiting for details on carbon markets and carbon emission rules and, potentially, carbon taxes, before re-evaluating their assets. IRENA: the value of assets stranded in the upstream fossil fuel sector would...
