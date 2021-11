Gonzalo Montiel spoke ahead of the clash against Wolfsburg: "More than an important match, it's a final. We are preparing for it and the truth is that we are very focused on tomorrow. Let's hope we get the three points. These matches are decided in details and we have to be mentally and physically prepared to resolve situations. We will go out to win. It's going to be the most important match so far this season and hopefully it will go well and we can win".

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO