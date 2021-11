Sandro Tonali stood out as the best on the pitch for AC Milan during last night’s win against Atletico Madrid, according to Tuttosport. This morning’s edition of the newspaper (via MilanNews) has their player ratings for last night’s win in the Spanish capital, beginning with their assessment that Tonali was the man of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano and was deserving of a 7 out of 10, for becoming ‘more and more of a leader and more and more of a gladiator in biting the legs of his opponents’.

