BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics had the band back together on Monday night. Jaylen Brown returned after an eight-game absence with a hamstring injury, making the Celtics whole for the first time in nearly three weeks. Brown showed some rust after the lengthy layoff, but helped Boston throw a fierce offensive punch at the Houston Rockets on Monday. He scored 19 points over 23 minutes, as the Celtics won their third straight, 108-90. Brown hit six of his 13 shots from the floor, included three of his six attempts from three-point range. The 25-year-old was happy to be back, but said he...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO