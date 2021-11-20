Slight Warm Up, Then Big Cool Down

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After the cold front moved through last night, temperatures took a big dip compared to earlier in the week when we got near record high temperatures. Lots of scattered snow showers throughout the state this morning, but not a whole lot in terms of accumulation. Wyoming winds were also back bring down our “feels like” temperatures all around. Just like all the previous cold fronts of this season, these cooler temperatures were just not meant to last. Warmer air from behind it in the west will be causing temperatures to shoot back up into the 50s and 60s going into the weekend and even next week.
