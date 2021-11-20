ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Slight Warm Up, Then Big Cool Down

By Jenna Petracci
WJBF.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 9AM Saturday- The Frost Advisory ended at 8AM this morning. Temperatures dropped as low as 29 degrees in Saluda, but now we are in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Temperatures are cooler in our northern counties, and...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Mild Thanksgiving Day ahead; tracking rain for tonight

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and mild for most of the day, but Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking the potential for heavy rain by the nighttime hours. Thanksgiving Day will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low-50s. Rain will develop by Thursday evening. Steady rain is expected by the nighttime hours into the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 30 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down#The Frost Advisory
Fox 59

Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM. A cold front will help get showers cooking...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
NBCMontana

Nice weather through Thanksgiving, but tracking the next weather maker

With weak high pressure building in, we are dry and partly cloudy this afternoon across all of western Montana. You can expect more of the same for Thanksgiving... Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. Our next weather maker arrives Thursday night. This will bring a wintry mix...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Big Cool Down Before Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After the cold front moved through last night, temperatures took a big dip compared to earlier in the week when we got near record high temperatures. Lots of scattered snow showers throughout the state this morning, but not a whole lot in terms of accumulation. Wyoming winds were also back bring down our “feels like” temperatures all around. Just like all the previous cold fronts of this season, these cooler temperatures were just not meant to last. Warmer air from behind it in the west will be causing temperatures to shoot back up into the 50s and 60s going into the weekend and even next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy