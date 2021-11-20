Engineering Students Design, Build, and Test Cardboard Bridges

Additive manufacturing has disrupted the entire manufacturing process paving the way for the rapid adoption of 3D printing to create stronger, lighter, more complex parts and systems. nTopology is the first engineering design software built natively for this shift to generative design. The company’s nTop platform accelerates the design process through reusable workflows, allowing design teams to model different materials virtually and on the fly rather than having to build multiple prototypes. Used by engineers working in a range of industries from aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer products, the platform can run 3,000 possible iterations in an hour. Within the next 5 years, engineering companies will shift production of 30% of all parts to additive or advanced manufacturing processes. nTopology customers include organizations like GE Health, Renishaw, U.S. Airforce, and Lockheed Martin.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO