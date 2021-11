Manchester City travel to neighbours and City rivals United on Wednesday for the League Cup group clash, a match that manager Gareth Taylor will desperately want to win. The blues have struggled so far this season, and with Sunday’s 4-0 home hammering still fresh in the minds of the faithful, City will be eager to put on a performance that belies their league status. City suffered their biggest home defeat since 2014 and are yet to win a league match at the Academy Stadium.

