ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID booster shots available for all Minnesotans after CDC approval

By Madison Quinn
740thefan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – All adults are now eligible for COVID booster shots, and the CDC is urging everyone age 50 and...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
perhamfocus.com

Minnesota's northern, central counties see worst of COVID surge

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans hospitalized for COVID-19 again broke 2021 records Tuesday, Nov. 16, as the state's outbreak remained among the worst in the United States. Data released by the state health department Tuesday show 1,348 hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness and 10,913 newly reported infections. Meanwhile,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
hometownsource.com

COVID cases surge in Minnesota, locally

COVID-19 cases are surging in Minnesota and close to home. “Minnesota is kind of in the hot seat with the number of cases ... and we are no different here in Sherburne,” Nicole Ruhoff told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Ruhoff is the public health manager at Sherburne County Health and Human Services.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Hits 11%, More Than 11,000 New Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches, health officials in Minnesota report 11,455 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths. In all, the state has seen 887,368 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,229 total deaths. The positivity rate is at 11% as of last week (due to data lag), which is above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December of 2020. The state is seeing 74 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents; it is also well above the “high risk” line, which is drawn at 10 cases. Health officials, including the nation’s top expert Dr. Anthony...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Health Officials Encourage Adults To Get Booster Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Booster#Minnesotans#State Health
CNET

CDC endorses Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. An independent panel that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Friday to recommend COVID-19 boosters for everyone age 18 and up who received Pfizer's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, at least six months after their second dose. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the committee's expanded booster recommendations shortly after on Friday, making the guidance official.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Officials hope CDC approval of boosters for all adults clears up confusion over the shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for coronavirus booster shots for all adults Friday evening. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the shots for adults earlier Friday. West Virginia, Kentucky and at least eight other states, however, have already been giving the booster shots to eligible adults.
CHARLESTON, WV
740thefan.com

Flu vaccinations for North Dakota children continue to drop

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota health officials say the rate of flu vaccinations for children continues to decline. The state Department of Health says that 13,000 fewer doses of influenza vaccine have been administered to children this fall compared to the same time last year. That’s on the heels of an 8% decline in the number of shots in the 2020-21 season.
HEALTH
KARE 11

Live updates: MDH reports 11,455 new COVID cases over the weekend

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools switch to distance learning as cases spike. MDH, M Health Fairview increase monoclonal antibody treatment appointments. Vaccine mandate for federal workers goes into effect. 11 a.m. COVID cases remain high across the state, according to data collected from the weekend and released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of...
BURNSVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox9.com

Minnesota expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 as the state deals with a surge in infections. MDH is adding 140 more appointments a week at its monoclonal antibody treatment clinic in St. Paul while M Health Fairview is adding more than double that amount at its Columbia Heights clinic.
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy