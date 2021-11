On November 5, 2021 emerging Chicago-based recording artist Viv Badynee, aka V!V, kindly graced our eardrums with the release of her latest single “Psych!”. Speaking about the title of her new single Viv says, “with Psych! I’m thinking both about the definitional meaning of psychology, as well as the slang term sike (using mind games to fool someone). It’s about thinking a relationship is going one way and then it turning 180° on you. My response to most unpredicted behavior from people is to figure out the how and why using psychological concepts. It doesn’t always work.”

