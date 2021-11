FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State sophomore running back Devaun Ford has been named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Offensive Player of the Year, freshman guard Bryan Lawton has been selected the Offensive Lineman of the Year, senior defensive end Joshua Onujiogu has been named the MASCAC Defensive Player of the Year and freshman Dylan DeWolfe has been named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, while head coach Tom Kelley has been tabbed the MASCAC Coach of the Year as the Rams landed 13 players on the 2021 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Football All-Conference Teams.

