TPD Arrests Man Involved In Overnight Shooting

Tulsa police arrested a man who they said fired shots at a house late Friday night.

The shots were fired between 10 p.m. and midnight at a residence near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and found John Williams with a gunshot wound. They also determined Williams was the shooting suspect tied to a nearby shooting just down the street.

After he was treated for his wound at a local hospital, Williams was booked into jail on possession of a firearm and shooting into an occupied residence complaints.