Tulsa, OK

TPD Arrests Man Involved In Overnight Shooting

By News On 6
 5 days ago
Tulsa police arrested a man who they said fired shots at a house late Friday night.

The shots were fired between 10 p.m. and midnight at a residence near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and found John Williams with a gunshot wound. They also determined Williams was the shooting suspect tied to a nearby shooting just down the street.

After he was treated for his wound at a local hospital, Williams was booked into jail on possession of a firearm and shooting into an occupied residence complaints.

Law Enforcement Officers Ready For Busy Holiday Looking For Illegal Driving

Law enforcement officers are getting ready for a busy night Wednesday and throughout the weekend with so many people on the roads. They'll be looking for drunk drivers, speeders, and distracted drivers and said they expect it to be crazier than normal with no restrictions in place. Tulsa police and OHP troopers said Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest drinking and driving nights of the year and they're urging people to go safe and be slow to avoid a tragedy.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
