Food & Drinks

Smoothie King: Free 12oz Smoothie with purchase on November 29th!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can score a free smoothie at Smoothie King on November 29th!....

moneysavingmom.com

TrendHunter.com

Cold Brew Smoothie Bowls

Tattooed Chef created a full-flavor cold brew smoothie bowl that promises to delight fans of coffee, chocolate and fruit. The Cold Brew & Dark Chocolate Smoothie Bowl is a vegan and gluten-free treat that only needs to be thawed before it is ready to enjoy. Strawberries and bananas are the...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Egg White Smoothies

Egg white smoothie recipes are packed with fruit and protein and for the first time ever, California juice brand Pressed is introducing an animal-free version. The Pineapple Greens Protein is a green smoothie made with apple, pineapple, banana, spinach, avocado and lemon, plus The Every Company’s bioidentical egg white protein made with precision fermentation technology. Thanks to this sustainable method, the ingredient is said to be "nearly invisible" in terms of taste and texture, meaning that no masking agents are needed to hide its presence in a formula.
RECIPES
Essence

Try Tabitha Brown’s Sunrise Smoothie!

Ever feel like there isn’t enough time in the morning? We get it. You’re up with the sun and hit the ground running. Well, guess what? Tabitha Brown, vegan influencer, and bestselling author, has a great way for you to enjoy a healthy breakfast on-the-go! Celebrate the Day. When the...
FOOD & DRINKS
kadn.com

Macaroni Kid Lafayette and Tropical Smoothie Café Set Out to Award Your Favorite School!

LAFAYETTE, La. - Hosting the Gold Daisy School contest is always a highlight of our year at Macaroni Kid. Due to COVID 19 we were not able to host the contest in May as we had the past four years, so we adjusted and this is our second year hosting it in November. We have once again partnered with the amazing Tropical Smoothie Cafe who will bring a fully catered lunch to the school with the most votes. We truly feel as though moving the contest to November is very fitting. This is the month to really highlight what we are thankful for and great schools with amazing educators are at the top of our lists.
LAFAYETTE, LA
alive.com

Cocoa Reishi Smoothie Bowl

Delicious for breakfast or even an afternoon snack, this breakfast bowl is so thick and creamy, it looks and tastes like dessert! The real kick is the essential reishi mushroom powder, which is thought to contribute immune system support. On its own, it can be a bit bitter, but locked into this chocolatey dish, it’s definitely a winner.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Casual

Smoothie King launching line of merch

Smoothie King has launched its first line of brand merchandise at gear.smoothieking.com, according to a company press release. "We decided to make Smoothie King merchandise because our guests were requesting it, and we love how proud they are to represent our brand," CMO Rebecca Miller said in the release. "That's why we created every item in the new store with them in mind. From a fleece-lined tie-dye jogger set to keep them warm on a winter smoothie run to Rule the Day yoga accessories to ground them while they stretch, we want to support our guests every step of the way in reaching their goals."
LIFESTYLE
helloglow.co

4 Spicy Green Smoothies to Keep You Healthy This Winter

“Spicy” and “smoothie” are two words that might not sound like they go well together. But spices like turmeric, ginger, cayenne, and cinnamon are loaded with healing compounds that support the liver, skin, and immune system. Plus, they taste great, so why wouldn’t you want to add them to smoothies? A little heat can help boost our slow winter metabolism (always a bonus). So we put together four ways to spice up your smoothie rotation.
FOOD & DRINKS
On Milwaukee

Royal's Smoothies & Pastries to bring sweets, smoothies & more to Layton Ave.

A new shop featuring desserts, smoothies, boba tea and more is slated to open in the coming weeks in a retail plaza just off of Layton Avenue. Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries is the name of the business, which is owned and operated by Hala Elmughrabi and her sister-in-law Malaak Dahche with support from Elmughrabi’s husband Murad Dahche, a local entrepreneur who operates two local vape shops.
RETAIL
shorebeat.com

Smoothie King Proposes Brick Location Across From Shop-Rite Plaza

The international chain Smoothie King has proposed a location with a drive-through lane in Brick Township, though its location in one of the town’s most congested traffic bottlenecks may draw scrutiny from regulators. Smoothie King operates more than 1,000 locations worldwide, selling smoothie drinks with an eye toward fitness enthusiasts....
BRICK, NJ
franchising.com

Smoothie King Shines as Top Healthy Living Franchise

For entrepreneurs seeking a proven brand and one of the fast-growing franchise opportunities, Smoothie King is downright inspiring. The world’s largest smoothie concept continues to persevere through uncertain times with record-breaking sales and profits and an unwavering commitment to supporting healthy living. “When you think about it, all people and...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

PopSocket PopGrip: Free w/ PopCase purchase

Today only, score a free PopGrip with the purchase of a PopCase when you apply coupon code "POPGRIP". That's a $15 value. Shop Now at PopSockets Tips Pictured is the PopGrips Lips Candy Cane Crush for $15. Features Maximum value of up to $15 to be applied at checkout for a PopGrip priced at $15 or less.
SHOPPING
csusmchronicle.com

A simple and healthy smoothie

Smoothies are the perfect way to start the beginning of your day or the end of your day! They are a great pick me up. There are a variety of ways in which you can make a smoothie, however an easy smoothie that I like to make is a “licuado de banano,” also known in Honduras as “batido de leche.”
SAN MARCOS, CA
bocaratontribune.com

Starbucks offers free reusable cups with drink purchase

Starbucks offers customers free reusable cups with the purchase of a drink. Quantities of the free reusable cup are limited and available while supplies last. The cup giveaway is available however customers order, including pickup, mobile orders, through delivery and curbside pickup. “The reusable red cup has become a tradition...
ADVOCACY
foodservicedirector.com

Smoothies with year-round appeal

Smoothies are not just for the warmer months of the year. They have become a year-round lifestyle choice for many consumers—a mainstay in their diet and a treat they look forward to during all seasons. So, keep the smoothies coming even as the weather turns cold. They will keep patrons...
RECIPES
theburn.com

Robeks smoothie shop planning new Leesburg location

Leesburg is getting a new smoothie shop. The national brand Robeks will be opening a location there sometime late next year or early 2023. The Burn has learned that Robeks has signed a lease for a spot in the still under-construction Shops at Russell Branch shopping center. That’s the new project going up in front of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at the intersection of Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway.
LEESBURG, VA

