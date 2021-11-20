Smoothie King: Free 12oz Smoothie with purchase on November 29th!

Egg white smoothie recipes are packed with fruit and protein and for the first time ever, California juice brand Pressed is introducing an animal-free version. The Pineapple Greens Protein is a green smoothie made with apple, pineapple, banana, spinach, avocado and lemon, plus The Every Company’s bioidentical egg white protein made with precision fermentation technology. Thanks to this sustainable method, the ingredient is said to be "nearly invisible" in terms of taste and texture, meaning that no masking agents are needed to hide its presence in a formula.
Comments / 0