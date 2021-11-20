Smoothie King: Free 12oz Smoothie with purchase on November 29th!

LAFAYETTE, La. - Hosting the Gold Daisy School contest is always a highlight of our year at Macaroni Kid. Due to COVID 19 we were not able to host the contest in May as we had the past four years, so we adjusted and this is our second year hosting it in November. We have once again partnered with the amazing Tropical Smoothie Cafe who will bring a fully catered lunch to the school with the most votes. We truly feel as though moving the contest to November is very fitting. This is the month to really highlight what we are thankful for and great schools with amazing educators are at the top of our lists.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO