Keyzmo is a unique, easy to carry, simple to use multi-tool complete with sixteen distinct functions. As the name implies, it is in the shape of a key, you can easily put it on a keychain or lanyard. Primarily developed to provide you with any tool you need regardless of the job, Keyzmo has a screwdriver, bike key, scoring tip, serrated edge, wire binder, and bottle opener, just to list some of its functions.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO