How to get the Green Flare Gun in PUBG New State

At the beginning of 2021, Krafton announced that it was working on a mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds called PUBG: New State. After much testing over the last year, we learned last month that the battle royale was finally ready for prime time, with the official release set for November 11th. Well, that day is today, and so PUBG: New State is now available on the Google Play Store as a free-to-play download. So far, player reviews are middling, with plenty of complaints sprinkled throughout the current 3.7 rating, covering issues like random server disconnects and lag, though to be fair, it is release day, as these kinds of problems tend to be expected.
