Adam Gibson on Verifiability and Advanced Cryptography

As part of the Cardano ecosystem, ADALend builds a scalable and decentralized lending protocol, which the Cardano community will regulate. A new generation of flexible financial services for digital asset markets will be powered by...
Edan Yago, co-founder of Sovryn, explains why Bitcoin provides freedom and equal access to individuals and also discusses why he believes smart contracts and other DeFi functions can operate competitively on a Bitcoin sidechain. Interviewed by Real Vision's Ash Bennington. Filmed on November 1, 2021.
Delta Exchange, India's top derivatives exchange, has introduced Crypto Mania - one of the exciting offers that members can claim while trading on the derivatives exchange. Under the Crypto Mania offer, a user will get 100 DETO free of cost on their first trade within the 7 days of their signup on the platform. For a user to qualify for the offer, they simply need to do any of the two below mentioned tasks:
In this video, Simon Dixon, founder of Bnktothefuture.com, breaks down the importance of the Bitcoin volcano bond and how it might impact the future of Bitcoin game theory. The episode was live-streamed on November 22, 2021.
In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did podcast, discusses the ideological differences between Bitcoin and altcoins with Erik Voorhees, founder of ShapeShift, and Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation. They discuss the importance of Bitcoin, monetary policies, the political science of blockchains, and consensus and coercion.
A new alien-themed gaming token is leaving earth’s atmosphere as the overall metaverse trend continues to sizzle. Decentralized social gaming platform UFO Gaming (UFO) is built on the Ethereum network and features a “Dark Metaverse” where users can create their own clans, own and trade virtual land and earn crypto or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP, about the benefits of having a financial planner, how millennials differ from other clients Jim has worked with, what it really means to achieve financial independence, how to deal with information overload, and Bitcoin. The episode...
In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money show, chats with Raoul Pal, co-founder, and CEO of Real Vision, as they discuss global financial history, the emergence of the exponential age, Bitcoin, the metaverse, and the future of humanity. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Aya Kantorovich, Head of Institutional Coverage at FalconX. They discuss the intricacies of crypto institutional adoption. The episode aired on November 23, 2021.
Draper Associates founder Tim Draper says Bitcoin represents "trust and freedom" in the fiat currency world and is a great hedge against inflation. Draper also says he sees cryptocurrencies slowly taking over every industry. He speaks with Bloomberg's Amanda Lang and Taylor Riggs on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on...
CODI Finance announced the start of its IDO and it has generated a lot of buzz in the cryptocurrency space, with Bitcoin and Ethereum performing exceptionally well. Investors had returns of up to 30x on their initial investment, thereby making a lot of people interested in joining cryptocurrency with the prospects of earning quick money. This is why CODI is the perfect opportunity for new investors to make massive profits on their initial investments.
In this interview, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto talks to Zachary Barnett, Head of Operations at GNY.io, who shares how their decentralized machine learning protocol aims to predict bitcoin price volatility each week. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
StarkWare's core members Uri Kolodny and Eli Ben-Sasson walk through David Hoffman and Ryan Adams of Bankless Podcast through the process and progress of StarkWare's Ethereum scaling solution. The episode was live-streamed on November 23, 2021.
Although Bitcoin was created around 2009, we still don't know the identity of its founder. Although the official records hold the name Satoshi Nakamoto, this is only a pseudonym. So, the question remains — who was the creator of Bitcoin? The mystery continues as his last communication goes way back to April 2011, only two years after Bitcoin became available to the public. Although we don't have a definitive answer, three names keep popping up. So, let's dig deeper into these names and see whether we can figure out who Bitcoin's creator is.
Using a VPN is legal in democratic countries. Some countries block VPNs, and in authoritarian states, it could even lead to jail time. But is it legal to use a VPN for crypto trading? Here's our verdict.
In this video, Bitcoin educator and author of Mastering Bitcoin, Mastering Ethereum and Mastering The Lightning Network, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, explains the importance of two-factor authentication and why you should use it wherever it is possible to use it. The video premiered on November 23, 2021.
Bitcoin price seems to be forming a base above the USD 55,500 support. Ethereum settled above USD 4,250, XRP still below USD 1.05. SAND and GALA are up over 22%. Bitcoin price is trading well above the USD 55,500 support level. BTC is rising and is currently (04:41 UTC) trading near USD 57,500. A close above USD 58,000 could open the doors for a steady recovery wave in the near term.
In this video, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, interviews trader, investor, and Bitcoin educator Tone Vays. They discuss scenarios for the bitcoin bear market, bitcoin adoption in El Salvador, the rise of DeFi and NFTs, and Tone even gives us his BTC price prediction for January 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023.
The following article is part of Cryptonews Deals Series and was written as a promotional article in collaboration with the sponsor of this offer. If your company has an exclusive promotion that you would like to share with our readers, we invite you to reach out to us. Let's build together.
