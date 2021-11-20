Adam Gibson on Verifiability and Advanced Cryptography

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Although Bitcoin was created around 2009, we still don’t know the identity of its founder. Although the official records hold the name Satoshi Nakamoto, this is only a pseudonym. So, the question remains — who was the creator of Bitcoin? The mystery continues as his last communication goes way back to April 2011, only two years after Bitcoin became available to the public. Although we don’t have a definitive answer, three names keep popping up. So, let’s dig deeper into these names and see whether we can figure out who Bitcoin’s creator is.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO