Over the years, Jake Catanese (of The Bent Musket) and I have noticed how similar the Colorado Rapids and New England Revolution are: absent owner, low budget, subpar coaching, and — most importantly — terrible records. But here we are, in 2021, both of us sitting at the top of our respective conferences with our managers up for Coach of the Year. Oh yeah and Brian Schmetzer is also on the list of finalists but let’s be honest, this is a competition between Fraser and Arena.

