A couple weeks ago legendary bassist, Charles Levi was hospitalized. He was found unconscious in his Chicago home and rushed to medical attention. He’s been having problems with a blood infection that has caused other issues resulting in weeks in ICU, undergone a slue of medical tests, procedures and more. He is coming through, but not out of it yet. Levi’s friends and family in life and the music business have started a GoFundMe to help with things. They released a statement and links to the drive.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO