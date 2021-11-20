Bengals vs. Raiders preview: 7 things to know about Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals return from a bye week looking to get back on track with a road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Easier said than done, especially since the Bengals have struggled so much after the bye week for a long, long time.

But those Raiders are losers of two in a row and have had to make a ton of changes on the fly this year, including at head coach, so it’s a winnable one for the Bengals.

Here’s everything to know about the contest.

Game information

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 21 (4:05 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 71 degrees

Referee: Jerome Boger

Last meeting: Raiders 17, Bengals 10 (Week 11, 2019)

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals started Ryan Finley against the Raiders in their last matchup and the backup completed 13 of his 31 attempts on a day the offense mustered just 246 yards. Cincinnati’s defense, at least statistically, had a fine game but the 0-10 Bengals were just going through the motions.

Raiders QB: Derek Carr

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Carr’s in the middle of another strong season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions. This, despite taking 20 sacks and needing to hold the team together during repeated drama, including losing a head coach. He’s also one of the NFL’s deadliest passers against the blitz so far.

Raiders players to watch

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates defeating the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

RBs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake: Besides Carr, Jacobs is still a pretty big threat out of the backfield and has scored five times. Drake is the sort of pass-catching back who has given the Bengals fits in recent weeks.

WR DeSean Jackson: The veteran is a new arrival but he’s going to take over the Henry Ruggs role quickly and can make game-altering plays on a dime.

TE Darren Waller: Arguably the NFL’s best at his position, Waller could dominate this game if the Bengals can shake off some of their longstanding issues defending the position.

Edge Maxx Crosby: One of the league’s deadliest pass-rushers is off to another hot start and can disrupt offenses on his lonesome. It’s another tough matchup for the offensive line right after dealing with Myles Garrett.

Injuries to know

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) practices before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have two players questionable for the game:

WR Auden Tate (thigh)

DT Tyler Shelvin (knee)

The Raiders will miss linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Key matchup: Bengals D vs. TE Darren Waller

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Waller tends to do whatever he wants on the field. He’s recorded consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons with 12 touchdowns over the prior two years. This season, he’s caught 44 passes for 494 yards and two scores in eight games. If Bengals linebackers and defensive backs can’t lock him up in coverage, the Raiders’ leading receiver will dominate the game.

Key Storyline: Bouncing back and changing the narrative

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9

The Bengals have a chance to end a two-game skid that started with a Week 8 loss to a bad New York Jets team and then morphed into a 41-16 loss to Cleveland, giving off flashbacks to the miserable prior two seasons. If they can stop the skid before hosting Pittsburgh in Week 12, they’ve got a chance to stick in the playoff race. It’s also a chance to fix the team’s pathetic post-bye performance (2-7 since 2012), proving this is indeed a new locker room and culture.