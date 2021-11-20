ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals vs. Raiders preview: 7 things to know about Week 11

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGkcq_0d2lsFzz00

The Cincinnati Bengals return from a bye week looking to get back on track with a road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Easier said than done, especially since the Bengals have struggled so much after the bye week for a long, long time.

But those Raiders are losers of two in a row and have had to make a ton of changes on the fly this year, including at head coach, so it’s a winnable one for the Bengals.

Here’s everything to know about the contest.

Game information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbZ9z_0d2lsFzz00

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 21 (4:05 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 71 degrees

Referee: Jerome Boger

Opponent Wire site: Raiders Wire

Last meeting: Raiders 17, Bengals 10 (Week 11, 2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnMf5_0d2lsFzz00
Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals started Ryan Finley against the Raiders in their last matchup and the backup completed 13 of his 31 attempts on a day the offense mustered just 246 yards. Cincinnati’s defense, at least statistically, had a fine game but the 0-10 Bengals were just going through the motions.

Raiders QB: Derek Carr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFy85_0d2lsFzz00
Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Carr’s in the middle of another strong season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions. This, despite taking 20 sacks and needing to hold the team together during repeated drama, including losing a head coach. He’s also one of the NFL’s deadliest passers against the blitz so far.

Raiders players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Wga2_0d2lsFzz00
Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates defeating the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

RBs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake: Besides Carr, Jacobs is still a pretty big threat out of the backfield and has scored five times. Drake is the sort of pass-catching back who has given the Bengals fits in recent weeks.

WR DeSean Jackson: The veteran is a new arrival but he’s going to take over the Henry Ruggs role quickly and can make game-altering plays on a dime.

TE Darren Waller: Arguably the NFL’s best at his position, Waller could dominate this game if the Bengals can shake off some of their longstanding issues defending the position.

Edge Maxx Crosby: One of the league’s deadliest pass-rushers is off to another hot start and can disrupt offenses on his lonesome. It’s another tough matchup for the offensive line right after dealing with Myles Garrett.

Injuries to know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHZu1_0d2lsFzz00
Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) practices before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have two players questionable for the game:

  • WR Auden Tate (thigh)
  • DT Tyler Shelvin (knee)

The Raiders will miss linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Key matchup: Bengals D vs. TE Darren Waller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaAP0_0d2lsFzz00
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Waller tends to do whatever he wants on the field. He’s recorded consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons with 12 touchdowns over the prior two years. This season, he’s caught 44 passes for 494 yards and two scores in eight games. If Bengals linebackers and defensive backs can’t lock him up in coverage, the Raiders’ leading receiver will dominate the game.

Key Storyline: Bouncing back and changing the narrative

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UOgd_0d2lsFzz00

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9

The Bengals have a chance to end a two-game skid that started with a Week 8 loss to a bad New York Jets team and then morphed into a 41-16 loss to Cleveland, giving off flashbacks to the miserable prior two seasons. If they can stop the skid before hosting Pittsburgh in Week 12, they’ve got a chance to stick in the playoff race. It’s also a chance to fix the team’s pathetic post-bye performance (2-7 since 2012), proving this is indeed a new locker room and culture.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Ja'Marr Chase-DeSean Jackson showdown should be a thriller in Raiders vs. Bengals

Wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and DeSean Jackson will line up on opposite sidelines during this weekend’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. That’s a pretty interesting dynamic because we’re not too far removed from a Baltimore Ravens coach suggesting Chase is a blend of DeSean and Odell Beckham.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Raiders is currently a pick ‘em

The Cincinnati Bengals lost as favorites at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. They failed to cover the 2-point spread. So far this season, the Bengals are 4-5 at the spread, having not rewarded bettors. That said, they’ll get a week to rest and recovery, something needed after that beatdown against Cleveland.
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders open as 1 point underdogs vs. the Cincinnati Bengals Week 11

Have lost two in a row after an embarrassing performance on Sunday night. The Chiefs did whatever they wanted to the Raiders with a 41-14 blowout. Now the Raiders have the Cincinnati Bengals (-1) coming into town who are attempting to keep their season from collapsing. DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Boger
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals slight favorite over Raiders in Week 11

Week 11 is as close to a must-win for the Cincinnati Bengals as you can get at this stage of the game. And oddsmakers, at least, believe the Bengals can come away with that all-important victory. Tipico Sportsbook has Cincinnati as a slight 1.5-point road favorite over the Las Vegas...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can Bengals overcome terrible post-bye trend vs. Raiders?

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the NFL’s worst teams after the bye week — but they hope this year bucks the trend. Cincinnati has lost five consecutive post-bye games in a row. Since 2012, the team is 2-7 after the bye. Even worse, they’re usually — and predictably — some of the worst losses of the season (2020, 36-10. 2019, 49-13. 2018, 51-14. Etc.).
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Vs. Bengals Rivalry, One-Sided, but Tough

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get their season back on track on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they dominated until recent years. The Raiders hold a 21-11 edge in the all-time series against the Bengals, who joined the American Football League as an expansion team in 1968, winning 10 of the first 13 games the teams played.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cbs#Wcky Am#Webn Fm#Wlw#Raiders Wire#Raiders 17#Kenyan#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how experts pick Bengals vs. Raiders matchup in Week 11

It turns out the odds like the Cincinnati Bengals over the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend — and so do the experts. Over at NFL Pick Watch, 64 percent of the experts polled think the Bengals will pull off an upset on the road. That’s actually one of the higher percentages of the week, with only three other games boasting a higher agreement among experts.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: Madden simulation vs. Raiders in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals return from their BYE and head to Las Vegas to square off against the Raiders. Both teams are 5-4 after taking the lead in their respective divisions just a few weeks prior making this game even more important. A loss for either team would put them at...
NFL
FanSided

Bengals and Raiders are in a similar spot entering Week 11

Just three weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were on top of the NFL world. They were fresh off a blowout win over the hated Baltimore Ravens and with that win, moved to the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Well, life came at the Bengals fast. In Week 8,...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Raiders second half

The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders is set to get underway, so come join our latest game thread!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Bengals vs Raiders Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 11

Our NFL betting expert is here to offer up his best Bengals vs Raiders predictions and picks ahead of Sunday's contest slated to start at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Both the Bengals and Raiders are attempting to halt two-game slides as they enter this pivotal matchup. Adding to the importance is that 12 AFC teams enter the week with at least a .500 record so the loser faces a tougher road in the hunt for a playoff spot.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals vs. Raiders odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2021 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions by proven model

When the Las Vegas Raiders came back from their bye in Week 9, they not only failed to cover against the New York Giants, but lost outright, 23-16. The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for a different outcome following their bye last week when they visit the Raiders on Sunday. Both teams have dropped their last two games, but the Bengals are hoping the extra time to prepare gives them the edge in Week 11. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Falter Again Vs. Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 3-0, but now are a .500 team struggling to remain relevant after losing three straight games and five of their last seven. Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Evan McPherson kicked four field goals, and the Cincinnati Bengals, coming off their bye week after losing two in a row, dominated the Raiders, 32-13, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

How to watch Raiders vs. Bengals

The Raiders will try to end a two-game skid when they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Las Vegas sportsbook wins big on NFL on ‘best day of the season’. In the first seven weeks of the season, there were only two outright upsets by underdogs of seven points or more. But there have been nine such upsets in the last four weeks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy