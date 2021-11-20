Cardi B Reveals Which Career Her 3-Year-Old Aspires To Be

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset seem to have an aspiring model on their hands. The "WAP" rapper sat down with E!' s Daily Pop to talk about bouncing back after giving birth to her second child, a son, in September, and she revealed that her older daughter, Kulture Kiari , wants to become a model.

The three-year-old frequently enjoys striking poses, with Cardi B talking about how her daughter likes to strike red carpet poses. When asked whether she taught her daughter how to pose, or if it's innate to her nature, Cardi B said, "she just knows, she just knows. She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins, and it's like, she just know. Even me I was like 'oh, okay girl, where did that come from?'"

Cardi B has had a busy few months since giving birth to her young son. The rapper has been enjoying numerous Twitter interactions with You star Penn Badgley , with the two swapping their profile photos . Cardi B has hinted that she would like to make an appearance on season four of the show, with Badgley seemingly on board. The rapper was then gifted a note from Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, when she moved into her new home.

Over Halloween, Cardi B tackled her fear of heights and oceans by trying on an Oculus VR headset. Then, earlier this month while on a flight with Kal Penn , Cardi B shared that she may be adding wedding officiant to her resume. Penn wrote on Twitter that he had a dream that the rapper had officiated his wedding to fiancé Josh Hall while on the flight, with Cardi B responding that she's certified to do so, and that she's down to officiate their upcoming nuptials.