ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Young Dolph's Team Rallies Together To Finish Memphis Charity Event

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGV9G_0d2lraIv00
Photo: Getty Images

In the wake of the tragic loss of Young Dolph , his team pulled together to finish what the rapper started.

On Friday (November 19), reps from Dolph's label, Paper Route, gave out hundreds of turkeys to Memphis families in need, an event that the rapper had planned as part of his return home.

According to TMZ , Dolph was originally scheduled to show up to the turkey giveaway on Wednesday (November 17) but was tragically gunned down inside of a cookie shop hours before.

While the sting of Dolph's death is fresh, his team gave away groceries to carry out the act of kindness the late rapper planned as part of a week-long series of holiday give-back events.

Dolph had previously established the IdaMae Family Foundation , named in honor of his grandmother, to "continue her legacy of philanthropy, volunteerism, and service," the non-profit's website reads.

Sources close to the event told TMZ Dolph would've wanted the event to go on for the families despite his absence.

Young Dolph died this week at the age of 36 after two armed men opened fire on him at Makeda's Cookies –– a local spot he apparently frequented on his trips back to Memphis.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects , but no arrests have been made.

Comments / 7

Related
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

TikTok of Young Dolph hyping bakery where he was killed goes viral

A TikTok of rapper Young Dolph buying cookies from the Memphis bakery where he was shot dead has gone viral.The clip shows Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr, outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on 10 November, a week before he was killed when two masked gumen opened fire at the store.It had been viewed nearly 8 million times in just 24 hours after it was posted on Thursday.The clip was posted to the Makeda’s Instagram account a week before he died, and shows the 36-year-old hyping a chocolate chip cookie he had just purchased.He says he always visits Makeda’s when he is in town, and someone off-camera can be heard telling him: “Be safe.”Dolph was a hometown hero in Memphis and regularly promoted Black-owned businesses such as Makeda’s.Memphis police are investigating his death, and on Thursday released images of two suspects and a car they were travelling in. On Thursday, another man was shot near the bakery where a memorial for Dolph has been established.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Acussed Of Clout Chasing Following Young Dolph's Death

On Wednesday, November 17, the Hip-Hop community lost Young Dolph, one of the most consistent Southern rappers and one of the fiercest advocates for independence in the music industry. The Memphis-bred rapper was shot and killed yesterday at the age of 36 while reportedly making a cookie run for his mother at Memphis bakery Makeda's Cookies. Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., is survived by his two children and his partner Mia Jaye.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Young Dolph
FOX40

Police in Memphis hunt for suspects in Young Dolph’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police scoured the city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown. Few details have emerged about the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis music legend mourns Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A community is still struggling to understand what led to the killing of rapper Young Dolph – in the same community he returned to help. Legends in the music industry were also shocked following the shooting death of the young performer at the peak of his career. Someone who knows the power of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway honors slain rapper Young Dolph

Friends and associates of slain rapper Young Dolph handed out Thanksgiving turkeys at a neighborhood church Friday in Memphis Tennessee, two days after he was gunned down in broad daylight inside his favorite bakery.Known for acts of charity in his hometown, the hip-hop artist and label owner had helped organize the event at St. James Missionary Baptist Church and was going to participate before he was fatally shot Wednesday. Undaunted, members of his music label, Paper Route Empire, along with church volunteers and community activists, distributed dozens of turkeys, stuffing mix and cranberry sauce — and said “happy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Charity#Paper Route
hypefresh.co

Young Dolph Makes An Impact Following His Passing

The hurt and pain of losing someone extends as far as the lives that person touched. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, rapper Young Dolph was murdered in Memphis, and with his death, hip-hop lost one of its most significant artists and entrepreneurs. According to FOX13 Memphis, the shooting took place...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Young Dolph’s Favorite Cookie Shop is Back Open in Memphis

Following the murder of Young Dolph, Makeda’s Cookies is attempting to go on with business. The cookie shop is where Dolph was murdered. In the past, he was a frequent customer. WREG-Memphis has revealed the bakery is back open and will rename their chocolate chip cookie after Dolph. The cookie...
YOUNG DOLPH
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph's Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Was Scheduled For The Day He Died: Report

Next week, tens of millions of people will gather with their loved ones for Thanksgiving. The holiday often prompts celebrities to come forward with holiday drives and giveaways, and each year, Young Dolph gives back to his community. The 36-year-old rapper, husband, and father was gunned down in front of a cookie shop on Wednesday (November 17) and he picked up items for his mother. Being that he was in his hometown of Memphis, the tragedy has struck a deeper chord.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Box

Young Dolph’s Team Moves Forward With Turkey Drive In His Honor

Even though he is no longer with us Young Dolph’s spirit continues to live on. His team made sure that his annual turkey drive fed people in his hometown. As spotted on Huffington Post friends and family of the fallen MC honored him by continuing his commitment to community. On Friday, November 19 they hosted a […]
ADVOCACY
hotnewhiphop.com

Makeda's Cookies Reopens, Plans To Name Young Dolph's Favorite Cookie After Him

Makeda's Cookies in Memphis has been closed for the last five days following the tragic shooting death of rapper Young Dolph inside the bakery last week. As the city mourns the loss of Dolph, who was a community leader and always gave back to his fans, Makeda's has re-opened its downtown location and the owners intend on changing the name of Dolph's favorite cookie to keep his legacy alive.
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy