Don’t look now but the Dolphins have won two straight including a 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday to get to 3-7. The defense seems to be coming alive with another strong performance. The offense seemed to find a groove late in the game when Tua Tagovailoa came in for the injured Jacoby Brissett. Tua is expected to start with DT Christian Wilkins and LB Andrew Van Ginkel questionable and RB Duke Johnson elevated to the active roster. The Jets have given up 40+ points in 3 of the last 4 games and Joe Flacco is expected to start at quarterback.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO