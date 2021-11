WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week city council members chose the name for the new community resource center and library. It’s located near 25th and Arkansas. The new and improved building will be named the Evergreen Library and Recreation Center. If the name seems familiar to you, it’s because it did not change. Although residents had the chance to vote for a new name, they decided to keep it, saying that name is already near and dear to their hearts.

