Fans confidence has again been shaken following an unexpected and disappointing loss against their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons (+8.5). Going into this game, the Saints were the favorite especially after beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) even though they lost Jameis Winston early in that game due to an ACL injury. An enthusiastic and rowdy crowd in Caesars Superdome showed up to represent the Who Dat Nation but the lack of dependability by the Saints receivers and a normally feisty defense that took 3 quarters to come alive, put a huge damper on fans plans to celebrate a victory on Bourbon Street last Sunday night.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO