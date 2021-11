“Have you ever wanted to feel more in tune with your wild neighbors? Whether it was the insects, the mammals, or the birds that are right outside your door?”. That’s the question posed by wildlife ecologist George Bumann in a video introducing his online course, “Eavesdropping on Wild Conversatons.” As he says, “Animals are talking all around us, all the time, and in some cases, even about us.”

