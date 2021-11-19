ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mozilla to Europeans updating eIDAS: Let’s give this more thought

By Jim Nash
biometricupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMozilla is waving off European Commission members, who are considering an update to their 2014 digital ID framework for online transactions. The foundation, developer of the Firefox browser, pushes its pro-privacy stance hard. That is why it is noteworthy that its executives oppose digital ID security efforts by the only major...

www.biometricupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Mozilla's holiday guide rates tech gifts for privacy practices

Santa isn't alone in keeping an eye on you this holiday season. Nearly a third of the 151 popular connected gifts analyzed by the Mozilla Foundation as part of its annual "Privacy Not Included" shopping guide didn't meet basic standards for digital security and privacy, the digital rights group said Tuesday.
ELECTRONICS
biometricupdate.com

ID document scanning software from Smart Engines updated, Nets certified for eIDAS High

Smart Engines has developed new modes of scanning for its artificial intelligence-powered passport readers to enable businesses or authorities to perform multi-code scanning in continuous sessions. The new version of Smart Engines’ barcode scanning system can read 1D and 2D barcode data from a wide range of documents, including bills,...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

LoginID provides FIDO authentication tools for biometric NFT transaction receipts

LoginID will provide FIDO2 strong authentication to non-fungible token (NFT) management tools provider NFT Pro to enable ‘Transaction Confirmation’ with biometrics. NFT Pro is integrating LoginID’s APIs and SDKs with its platform to provide passwordless account recovery, as well as a digital signature and receipt binding individuals’ biometrics to transactions.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozilla#Online Privacy#Europeans#European Commission#Firefox#Ev#Qwacs#Url#Topics
chromeunboxed.com

New Chrome OS LTS channel will let you stick with more stable updates every 6 months

Since their inception, Chromebooks have remained on a six week cadence for updates such as new features, bug fixes, security, and speed improvements. Earlier this year, however, Google shifted its popular web-oriented operating system to a four week cadence with the release of Chrome OS 96. This morning in a Keyword blog post, the company recognized that not all organizations would be happy with this change, and announced a little something for these types of customers.
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
TRAVEL
biometricupdate.com

The complexities of a digital identity network

Although we don’t give it much thought, every interaction we participate in online is underpinned by the concept of trust and safety. Establishing trust and safety ensures that legitimate individuals can interact safely online while concurrently blocking nefarious actors from perpetrating harmful activities. This is critical for every organization with a stake in onboarding and serving users.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
biometricupdate.com

VisionLabs’ biometrics deployed at more than 60 universities, schools in Russia

VisionLabs has announced the deployment of its computer vision and biometrics capabilities in more than 60 educational institutions in Russia. The first to witness the installation of the new technology were Far Eastern Federal University, Kazan Federal University, and Tomsk State University, as well as three schools. Following these initial...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Shufti Pro wins biometric onboarding contract with Russian SIM provider

Russian SIM service provider Birka has selected Shufti Pro to provide biometric ID verification for customer registration. Birka customers will be now able to use Shufti Pro’s selfie biometrics, liveness detection and other onboarding technologies when creating an account and registering for a new, global SIM card. Birka’s SIM cards...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Trulioo approved for age verification in Germany as CEO talks digital ID ambitions

Trulioo has been approved to provide age verification services with its automated identity verification solution in Germany, as the company attempts to take the next steps from its billion-dollar valuation to its ultimate goal of digital identity dominance. The technology passed an assessment by the Kommission für Jugendmedienschutz (KJM), or...
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Grabba brings mobile biometric solutions to World Humanitarian Forum

Mobile biometric data collection technology provider Grabba has joined the World Humanitarian Forum (WHF) as a Tech 4 Good partner. The program aims to define the role of technology worldwide to create better social and environmental outcomes, as well as to support applications focused on humanitarian assistance. Grabba’s solutions combine...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

InCadence migrates DoD NRTIO biometrics system to AWS cloud

Xator subsidiary InCadence Strategic Solutions is supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Biometrics Project Management Office in its migration of the Near Real Time Identity Operations (NRTIO) system to AWS GovCloud. The company contributed technology to the migration, refactoring and modernization of NRTIO under the contract. Biometric templates and...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

US is consistent but confused when asked for views on biometrics use

New research on Americans’ perception of biometrics use in general looks good for vendors of the technology, but it also shows some profoundly confused thinking about regulating its use. A Pennsylvania University survey of 4,048 adults spread across demographics and geographic location show that, more than what tool is used,...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

More voices on facial recognition heading for the FTC

It looks like the Federal Trade Commission will be fully staffed relatively soon, despite threats by some Senate Republicans to hold the nomination as a way of expressing their displeasure with the nominee. That nominee, Alvaro Bedoya, has displayed a nuanced attitude toward the use of facial recognition in his...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

BIO-key offers zero trust guidance, supplies biometric access control for NY bank

Zero trust architecture is increasingly accepted as a critical part of an overall cybersecurity strategy, but organizations are struggling to adapt legacy hardware and integrate solutions from multiple vendors, according to a new white paper presented by BIO-key. ‘Why Zero Trust is Important’ was written by Osterman Research for BIO-key,...
ECONOMY
biometricupdate.com

Acuity warns identity verification providers of scaling pressure

The accelerative impact of the COVID pandemic on the identity verification market is akin to a ‘Rogue Wave,’ Acuity Market Intelligence Principal Analyst and Chief Strategist Maxine Most writes in an analysis post. The Rogue Wave follows the market’s ongoing ‘Tornado Phase’, in which numerous technology providers have reached growth...
MARKETS
biometricupdate.com

IDnow reports growing UK digital identity adoption, first local channel partner

Germany-based IDnow has entered a new partnership with UK anti-fraud firm Sphonic, strengthening the company’s position in a market where it is reporting rapid adoption of its digital identity verification technology. The Sphonic collaboration is IDnow’s first UK channel partnership, according to the announcement, and enables the creation of a...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

The global COVID picture isn’t pretty on any uncoordinated level

Two years into COVID-19, and the world’s response to the pandemic is largely as scattershot as ever. Vaccines are highly effective with low rates of serious side effects, and while it would seem obviously the time for nations to be moving in near unison to global vaccine credential standards, that is not the case.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy