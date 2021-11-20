ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Subway co-founder Peter Buck, 90, dies in Danbury

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Billionaire Peter Buck, co-founder of Milford-based Subway, has died at age 90, the sandwich chain announced.

Buck died Thursday at Danbury Hospital, the company announced. A cause of death was not revealed.

In a statement, Subway CEO John Chidsey called Buck “a shining example of a dedicated, hands-on leader and an integral member of the Subway family. … We are forever grateful for his countless contributions, and I speak on behalf of all of us at Subway when I say that we will honor his legacy as we continue to build this incredible brand.”

In 1965, Buck was working as a nuclear physicist when he loaned Fred DeLuca, a 17-year-old student at the University of Bridgeport, $1,000 to open a sandwich shop. The Bridgeport shop was called “Pete’s Super Submarines,” named after Buck. In 1968, the restaurant was renamed Subway.

DeLuca’s obituary , published in The Courant in 2015, read, “After the restaurant’s grand-opening burst ... it became a money-losing operation. But DeLuca and Buck confronted failure with a curious strategy: They opened a second store. And then a third and a fourth and a fifth, figuring the expansion would give the impression of success while improving the visibility of the chain.”

That second restaurant opened in Wallingford. Buck and DeLuca’s “curious strategy” worked. The men formed Doctors Associates to franchise the restaurants. By 2015, Subway was the world’s fastest-growing franchise. At last count, the now-ubiquitous chain has more than 40,000 locations in more than 100 countries.

Forbes reports Buck’s net worth to be $1.7 billion. Buck also became known for his philanthropy, founding The Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation ( pclbfoundation.org ) in 1999 with his wife. The foundation has funded initiatives in education, land conservation, medicine, journalism and other projects, with a special focus on the Danbury area.

Buck also donated a 23.10-carat ruby, which he called the Carmen Lucia Ruby, to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. He also was the seventh-largest landowner in the country. According to landreport.com , Buck owned 1.236 million acres of land, primarily timberland in Maine, through his Tall Timbers Trust.

Buck was born in South Portland, Maine, on Dec. 19, 1930. He got his bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College and master’s and doctorate in physics from Columbia University. He worked as a physicist from 1957 to 1978.

Buck is survived by sons Christopher and William and their wives and children.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunen@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Arbery's mother says 'he didn't lose his life in vain'

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Local
Connecticut Business
Danbury, CT
Obituaries
Danbury, CT
Business
City
Danbury, CT
State
Maine State
CBS News

Biden visits Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Coast Guard Brant Station on Nantucket Thursday, thanking the service members for their service and sacrifice. The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island as part of their annual family tradition. Mr. Biden and the first lady spoke with service...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Aaron Rodgers demands WSJ apologize over 'COVID Toe' coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as "COVID toe" after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Buck
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Vikings relieved Everson Griffen crisis ends ‘peacefully’

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made mental health support an organizational priority, an investment that only became more important with Everson Griffen’s frightening experience three years ago. The condition of mental illness never truly goes away, as the Vikings were reminded Wednesday. The team was relieved when...
NFL
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy