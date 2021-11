The Mercyhurst University Volleyball team was victorious on Saturday afternoon inside the Mercyhurst Athletic Center in what was Head Coach Ryan Patton's 250th career victory. The score in the first set tilted back and forth between the two teams for the duration of the period, Mercyhurst was able to pull away at the end of the set to take the first set 25-23. Hailey Wilson had four kills and two aces to pace the Lakers, Hannah Vuylsteke also had two aces from the service line.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO