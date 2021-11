Last Monday, a cascade of chanting rang down from the upper bowl of Staples Center. After chiding the referee for allowing gameplay to resume before he put on the shoe he lost, Anthony Davis picked up his second technical foul and was tossed from the game. Fans were upset at the referees, but fans should have been upset at the Lakers, not the refs. After the 121-103 drubbing from the Chicago Bulls, it begs to ask who these Lakers are and what is their identity?

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO