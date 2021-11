The Warriors’ road trip comes to an end as the squad tip-off their final of four road games on Friday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. The Dubs have gone 2-1 on this road trip and enter Friday’s matchup on the back end of a back-to-back set. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Warriors went 2-0 against the Pistons, with Friday’s road trip finale serving as the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. The Warriors are winners of nine of their last ten games and look to close out their four-game road trip in the Motor City on a high note.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO