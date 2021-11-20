Pistons vs. Warriors final score: Detroit comes up short against undermanned Golden State team, 105-102

Golden State Warriors, Detroit, Detroit Pistons, National Basketball Association, Indiana Pacers, Killian Hayes, Stephen Curry, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant. The Detroit Pistons are 1-1 on their 5-game homestand and are coming off of an impressive win over the Indiana Pacers. Wednesday’s contest against the Pacers was a hard-fought defensive game. Tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors figures to showcase much more scoring, at least on the Warriors’ side of things. It might not be the night’s most competitive matchup, but it is a chance for the hometown crowd to bask in the glory of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and friends.
Comments / 0