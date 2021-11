Diallo and Bashir met in college and started in TV as writers on “Chocolate News” for Comedy Central, going on to write for “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and since then have carved out their place in comedy writing and starring in several hit series.They also have another very successful, critically acclaimed IFC series, “Sherman’s Showcase,” on the air the same time as South Side, and it’s also returning for a season two.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO