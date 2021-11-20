ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Penn State student dies after 11-story fall in trash chute

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lauren Rude
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKZN3_0d2liYAS00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – A Penn State student has died after falling inside an 11th-floor trash chute.

State College Police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Justine Gross, who was first reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 11.

After an initial investigation, both parties involved confirmed that Gross died after falling inside a waste disposal chute, and into a waste receptacle on the ground floor . The fall took place at “around 11:30 p.m.” on Wednesday, Nov. 10, police said.

Gross’ body was found when the waste receptacle was emptied by a Borough of State College refuse truck and taken to the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority transfer station on Nov. 12, two days after her fall.

Video evidence suggests that Gross was alone in the 11th-floor hallway and in the waste disposal room prior to her fall.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death pending a final lab test. This is an ongoing investigation with eyewitness tests, video, and forensic evidence playing a role.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, the incident appears to be accidental, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Accidents
Centre County, PA
Sports
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Body found in quarry is missing 22-year-old UofSC student, coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the body of a missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Sunday. The Columbia Police Department issued a request to the public to help them locate Michael Benjamin Keen after he was reported missing on Nov. 21. His father […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Waste Disposal#Chute#Accident#Whtm#State College Police
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy