Panthers’ Chase Priskie watches dream of playing in the NHL become reality for himself and other South Floridians

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
At age 10, Chase Priske of Pembroke Pines played for the Golden Wolves youth hockey organization. Maureen Boyce/Sun Sentinel

Drafted in 2006 by the Predators, Plantation’s Blake Geoffrion defied the odds, becoming the first South Florida native to play in the NHL.

A decade and a half later, the trail Geoffrion blazed is becoming more more well traveled. Six other South Florida natives have entered the NHL in recent years. From Boca Raton’s Jakob Chychrun to Fort Lauderdale’s Jayson Megna, four South Florida products were drafted in 2016 alone.

Pembroke Pines native Chase Priskie became the most recent member of the 2016 group to make his NHL debut, hitting the ice for his local team, the Florida Panthers, on Nov. 4 against Washington at the FLA Live Arena. He also became the first South Florida native to play for the Panthers.

“Starting with the 1994 age group, with Shayne Gostisbehere [of Pembroke Pines], growing up, we didn’t really have anyone from South Florida to necessarily look up to that was raised there and play there,” Priskie said, who was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL draft.

“Obviously, Jakob Chychrun broke into the league,” Priskie continued. “Between last year and this year, Andrew Peeke [of Parkland], Brandon Duhaime [of Coral Springs] and myself. I think it’s become an absolute reality that players from Florida can play in the NHL... I think we were the first age group that broke in together. Now it’s just a matter of time until your going to see big waves of Floridians playing in the NHL.”

Debuting as a player in the arena he grew up going to as a lifelong Panthers fan, Priskie managed to see his dream of playing in the NHL come full circle.

Along with his late dad Jeff and mom Lisa, the Priskies had season tickets for the Panthers, and Chase Priske even went to his first game at the now defunct Miami Arena when he was just 27 days old, in 1996.

Priskie’s dad Jeff later got a job as a chef in the Sunrise arena’s Patron Club, continuing the bond between the family and the team. Sadly, in 2013 Priskie’s dad Jeff passed away from a heart attack, before he could see his son make it to the NHL.

“I’ve been going to [Panthers games] since 1996. My parents were season-ticket holders until the early 2000s, and then my dad worked in the arena as a chef from the late 2000s until 2012,” Priskie said, who was sent back down to the AHL following his Panthers regular-season debut. He has played in 80 AHL games, scoring 11 goals and collecting 34 assists.

Regarding the Sunrise arena formerly known as the BB&T Center and its role in his life and his dad’s life, Priske said: “It’s definitely a special place to me. It’s a place that I have a lot of memories of him... For me to my NHL debut there, I would probably say it’s something out of a fairy tale book.”

Learning to skate at the Pines Ice Arena, Priskie became involved in hockey at a young age.

Throughout his early life, he competed for local junior clubs, including the Junior Florida Panthers travel team and the Golden Wolves hockey organization. Priskie played his freshman high school season with North Broward Prep, after developing a relationship with the school’s coach and former Panthers player Peter Worrell. Later, he moved to South Kent High School in Connecticut, where he managed to get recruited by Quinnipiac University and played for four seasons.

“Growing up, I never had any intentions of playing in the NHL,” Priskie said. “I just seemed a little unrealistic for me to be honest. My whole goal was just to be able to go to college somewhere, get an education. Whether that be Division III hockey or Division I... Obviously, with my mom being a single parent, I knew she wasn’t going to be able to afford to put me through college for four years. That was kind of the first real motivation I had to kind of take hockey somewhere.”

With Geoffrion now retired after his stints with Nashville and Montreal, six active South Florida products are playing in the league. Geoffrion now serves as the assistant to the general manager for the Panthers

When Chychurn, 23, was selected with the No. 16 pick by Arizona, he became the highest-drafted player from Florida. Since his debut, Chychrun has compiled 48 goals, 77 assists for Arizona, becoming one of the team’s cornerstones.

Also part of the 2016 draft class, Peeke, 23, was selected in the second round by Columbus, while Duhaime, 24, was drafted in the fourth round by Minnesota. Peeke has scored one goal and recorded three assists in his time with Columbus. Duhaime has chalked up two goals and four assists since his making his debut this season.

Gostisbehere became the second South Florida player to enter the league, being selected in the third round by Philadelphia in 2012. The 28-year-old, who was was traded from Philadelphia to Arizona over the offseason, has accumulated 62 goals and 170 assists over his career.

A year later, Megna made it to the NHL in 2013, after going undrafted and managing to sign a contract with Pittsburgh. Now with Colorado, Megna, 31, has scored 10 goals and recorded 13 assists during his eight-year career. He also spent time with the New York Rangers and Vancouver.

