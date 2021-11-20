Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (3-7) at New York Jets (2-7)

DOLPHINS (3-7) vs. JETS (2-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: CBS (Chs: 4 in Miami-Dade/Broward and 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Brian Flores is 18-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Robert Saleh is 2-7 in his first season leading the Jets.

Series: The Dolphins and Jets, including playoffs, are tied in the all-time series, 55-55-1, but the Dolphins have won six of the past seven meetings.

Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 44 1/2.

Injuries: Dolphins — Questionable: DT Christian Wilkins (quadriceps), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back); Injured reserve: WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), WR Will Fuller (finger), C Michael Deiter (foot/quad), C Greg Mancz (ankle), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), WR Lynn Bowden (hamstring), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Jets — Doubtful: QB Zach Wilson (knee); Questionable: DL Nathan Shepherd (knee), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe); Injured reserve: DE Carl Lawson (Achilles), OT Mekhi Becton (knee), DB Lamarcus Joyner among 13 players on IR.

Noteworthy: It’s the first of two meetings within a month this season between the longtime AFC East rivals. The other is set for either Dec. 18 or 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. ...

The Jets plan on starting 36-year-old veteran Joe Flacco for the first time this season. He started one of New York’s two games against the Dolphins last season, going 21 of 44 for 186 yards and an interception in a 24-0 shutout win for Miami. ...

The Dolphins have won seven of the 11 meetings at MetLife Stadium since the Jets’ new venue opened in 2010. ...

The Jets have South Florida connections with wide receiver Braxton Berrios a University of Miami grad while safety Lamarcus Joyner and receiver Elijah Moore are St. Thomas Aquinas High alums. Joyner and Moore also attended Southwest Miami High and Western High, respectively. ...

In addition to Flores, from Brooklyn, returning to his home region, the same goes for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (Manahawkin, N.J.) and cornerback Trill Williams (Yonkers, N.Y.), along with Miami linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, (Fair Lawn, N.J.).