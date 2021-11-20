ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (3-7) at New York Jets (2-7)

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

DOLPHINS (3-7) vs. JETS (2-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: CBS (Chs: 4 in Miami-Dade/Broward and 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Brian Flores is 18-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Robert Saleh is 2-7 in his first season leading the Jets.

Series: The Dolphins and Jets, including playoffs, are tied in the all-time series, 55-55-1, but the Dolphins have won six of the past seven meetings.

Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 44 1/2.

Injuries: Dolphins — Questionable: DT Christian Wilkins (quadriceps), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back); Injured reserve: WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), WR Will Fuller (finger), C Michael Deiter (foot/quad), C Greg Mancz (ankle), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), WR Lynn Bowden (hamstring), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Jets — Doubtful: QB Zach Wilson (knee); Questionable: DL Nathan Shepherd (knee), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe); Injured reserve: DE Carl Lawson (Achilles), OT Mekhi Becton (knee), DB Lamarcus Joyner among 13 players on IR.

Noteworthy: It’s the first of two meetings within a month this season between the longtime AFC East rivals. The other is set for either Dec. 18 or 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. ...

The Jets plan on starting 36-year-old veteran Joe Flacco for the first time this season. He started one of New York’s two games against the Dolphins last season, going 21 of 44 for 186 yards and an interception in a 24-0 shutout win for Miami. ...

The Dolphins have won seven of the 11 meetings at MetLife Stadium since the Jets’ new venue opened in 2010. ...

The Jets have South Florida connections with wide receiver Braxton Berrios a University of Miami grad while safety Lamarcus Joyner and receiver Elijah Moore are St. Thomas Aquinas High alums. Joyner and Moore also attended Southwest Miami High and Western High, respectively. ...

In addition to Flores, from Brooklyn, returning to his home region, the same goes for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (Manahawkin, N.J.) and cornerback Trill Williams (Yonkers, N.Y.), along with Miami linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, (Fair Lawn, N.J.).

FanSided

Two Miami Dolphins that need to stay Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins won their fourth game of the season, third in a row, yesterday against the New York Jets. Things are seem to be getting better. Two weeks ago I wrote about two players who I thought the Miami Dolphins should make an investment in long term, and right on cue both Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah have continued to ball out.
NFL
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins should absolutely sign Phillip Lindsay

Not that signing Phillip Lindsay would put the Dolphins firmly in the driver’s seat of making the playoffs. But bringing him in would certainly upgrade their terrible running back room. Currently, the Dolphins employ Myles Gaskin, Duke Johnson, Salvon Ahmed, who was just inactive, Patrick Laird, and Gerrid Doaks. Not exactly a unit that can use any help.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets to start veteran QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins (Report)

Zach Wilson apparently still isn’t 100% after suffering a PCL sprain in Week 7. But that won’t mean Mike White will start for the fourth consecutive game this Sunday, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The Jets will reportedly start Joe Flacco in their Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins. The...
NFL
HometownLife.com

First look: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets odds and lines

The Miami Dolphins (3-7) travel to meet the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 AFC East Divisional game in East Rutherford, N.J. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Dolphins vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
State
Florida State
bleachernation.com

Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Dolphins (7:20 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

It’s Week 10 around the NFL, and the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins will get the action going tonight when they meet in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Lamar Jackson and the first place Ravens are looking for what should be an easy win against the lowly Dolphins, and I’m looking for Hollywood Brown to have a massive game for me in fantasy football. The last time the Ravens were in the primetime slate, and I wished it into existence in one of these posts, Brown logged 36 points on nine catches for 125 yards on two touchdowns, so I’m hoping we can do that again tonight.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

BILLS GAME WEEK: Buffalo looks to bounce back Sunday against the Jets (preview, media & info)

The Buffalo Bills suffered a tough loss to the Jaguars last week, but there’s no time like the present to bounce back and get on the winning track. Buffalo has the opportunity to do so in Week 10 as the team gets set to face a division opponent in the New York Jets. Buffalo has won its past two games against the Jets and the past three games against the Jets in MetLife Stadium.
NFL
AL.com

Bills-Jets live stream (11/7): How to watch online, TV info, time

The Buffalo Bills try to rebound after baffling upset by the Jaguars, face the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 14. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills didn’t take last week’s loss lightly. Falling 9-6 to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars was stunning...
NFL
Person
Anthony Campanile
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Devante Parker
Denver Post

Furones: Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7), in another installment to the rivalry | Analysis

Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):. When the Dolphins run: The Jets rank 29th in the NFL in run defense, but I’m done ever giving the Dolphins an edge in this category after they couldn’t even run on the Houston Texans two weeks ago. Miami owns the worst rushing attack in the NFL at a putrid 73.6 yards per game on the ground.
NFL
lineups.com

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (11/21/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (11/21/21) After starting the season 1-7, the Miami Dolphins have strung together two straight wins to put them at 3-7 and a tier above the NFL’s worst. Though they’re likely still out of the playoff race, the momentum they carry into the weekend will certainly give them an edge on the Jets — one of the 2-3 teams that is a member of the NFL’s worst. At this point, not even the legend of Mike White can save this Jets team that ranks dead last in the NFL in both defense and turnover margin. In a divisional matchup that’s evenly split between the two teams historically (55-55-1), there’s a lot of pride and tradition at stake on Sunday. Will the Dolphins add to their mid-season winning streak, or will the New York Jets prove to be a momentum stopper for yet another team? We’ll find out this Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in East Rutherford, NJ.
NFL
#The Jets#Time Series#University Of Miami#American Football#Cbs#Wqam#Wqba#Spanish#Wr#Ir#Afc East
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: How much could receiving corps change in offseason?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers. Q: Which receivers on the roster do you think we will not see on next year’s #Dolphins’ team? I’m ready to cut bait on guys like Parker, Fuller and Williams — they’re taking up roster spots of guys who can stay healthy and reliable. — ...
NFL
