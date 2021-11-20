ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 dead, at least 11 wounded in city shootings since late Friday afternoon, police say

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

A man was fatally shot, and at least 11 others, including four teenagers, were wounded in city shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old man was discovered inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to the hip, and another man, 45, was found in a parked vehicle shot in the head and chest.

The younger man was taken in good condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other victim was taken to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to police, witnesses have been uncooperative.

The latest non-fatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking when he heard shots and felt pain in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Another person was shot Saturday morning shortly before 4:15 a.m. on the Northwest Side in the Belmont Heights neighborhood in the 7600 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Police said a 41-year-old man was shot in the groin after an argument. The shooter fled north on Ottawa Avenue, and the victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Around 3:20 a.m., a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Near North neighborhood in the 100 block of East Illinois Street.

Witnesses believed the man was being robbed and saw a physical struggle between the victim and another person when he was shot. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and three to the arm, and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Another man was shot Saturday morning on the Far South Side in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10800 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Around 2:45 a.m., a 27-year-old man was driving south on Michigan Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain and crashed into two parked vehicles, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 28-year-old man was shot while he was a passenger of a vehicle traveling in the 5300 block of South Archer Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police said someone in a passing dark-colored Dodge Durango fired shots, striking the victim in the face. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

In other shootings overnight:

  • About 7 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The victim was standing outside when someone in a passing dark-colored Nissan fired shots, striking the man to the upper body. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
  • About the same time of the West Woodlawn shooting, a 25-year-old man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood in the 200 block of East 121st Place. Police said the vicctim was sitting in a residence when two people approached the home and fired from outside, striking the victim in the left leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.
  • About 5:45 p.m., a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the upper back in the 6000 block of South State Street in the Washington Park neighborhood. The teenage girl was driving a vehicle and pulled up to a street light when a blue sedan pulled up alongside and someone inside fired shots, striking the girl, police said. She was taken to U of C Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.
  • About 5 p.m., two teenage boys, age 15 and 16, were both shot in their left leg while walking in the 10000 block of South Parnell Avenue in the Fernwood neighborhood. Both victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and listed in good condition, police said.
  • About the same time, a 58-year-old man was shot in the Englewood neighborhood in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street. Police said the man suffered wounds to the right leg and shoulder, and was taken to U of C Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Stroger Hospital#The Far South Side
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
Community Policy