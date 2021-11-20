ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YIN YUE DANCE COMPANY: RIPPLE

Cover picture for the articleWhy: Yin Yue Dance Company’s Ripple is one of the most gorgeous works I’ve seen during the pandemic — from the comfort of my apartment, where I’ve watched hundreds over the last twenty months. The thirty-six-minute piece was filmed live in front of an audience on November 18 at Kaufmann Concert...

