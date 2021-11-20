YIN YUE DANCE COMPANY: RIPPLE

Saturday, November 13th- 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 14th - 3:00 p.m. Whatever the style, music has its own tempo, its own speed of execution. Tempo is a powerful musical element that affects human emotion. In the opening main stage concert of the 2021-2022 season, Ashleyliane Dance Company explores various tempos and melodies with meaningful messages, serious symphonies, and catchy choruses. This show highlights the diversity of styles that is characteristic of ADC. This company of classical, contemporary and commercial dancers brings you creative new choreography from guest artists Prince Lyons, Leah Robertson, Pauline Mata, and company director Ashley L. Tate, as well as a selection from the repertoire, choreographed by Marcus and Paige Johnson.
