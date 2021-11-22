ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wetherspoons extends its 99p pint offer until March 2022

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vogi_0d2lhZ0y00

Wetherspoons is extending its offer of serving pints for just 99p for a further three months.

Last month, the pub chain announced that it would be serving three different alcoholic options for less than £1 throughout the month of November.

This included Ruddles Best ale (or Greene King IPA), 25ml of Bell ’s whisky with a mixer, or a bottle of Beck ’s for 99p each.

In an update on Friday, 19 November, Wetherspoons said the offer – available in 671 of its pubs across the UK – will be extended until the end of February 2022.

Additionally, 750 Wetherspoons pubs will be selling mini bottles of Prosecco at a discounted price of £2.99 and full-size bottles at £10.99.

The price drop will also extend to non-alcoholic beverages with hot drinks including coffee, tea and hot chocolate being sold for 99p at all Wetherspoons pubs.

“Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money-prices at all times. We are delighted to be extending our lower prices until the end of February,” said Tim Martin, Wetherspoons chairman.

The offer of 99p alcoholic beverages will only apply to pub chains in England due to minimum unit price restrictions in Scotland and Wales, which will bring the price up to £1.10.

The news comes as Wetherspoons announced on 10 November that it would also be cutting the costs of many of its meals.

This includes some of its deli meals such as paninis and wraps, as well as pub classics like fish and chips.

While the chain did not specify why it has slashed prices, it is one of many businesses in the hospitality sector that reported a loss during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, it announced that sales for the 15-week period to November 7 were 8.9 per cent down on levels from the same period in 2019, despite all Covid-19 restrictions having lifted in July.

Wetherspoons said sales of traditional draught ales had declined by 30 per cent and stout sales by 20 per cent – both options which are typically bought by its older clientele.

However, it reported a 45 per cent rise in sales of cocktails and a 17 per cent increase in sales of vodka as young people returned to the chain.

“With no music in Wetherspoon pubs, apart from 46 trading as Lloyds, a material proportion of our trade comes from older customers, some of whom have visited pubs less frequently in recent times,” Martin said.

“There have been no outbreaks of Covid-19, as defined by the health authorities, among customers in Wetherspoon pubs. However, some customers have been understandably cautious. Improvement in trade will therefore depend, to some extent, on the outlook for the Covid-19 virus.”

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Country where 54 percent of adults drink alcohol once a week may run out of liquor for Christmas

London (CNN Business) — Shops in the United Kingdom could run short of wine and liquor ahead of Christmas because there aren't enough drivers to make deliveries. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH (LVMHF), and Laurent-Perrier.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Thai chain's cannabis pizza: trendy but won't get you high

One of Thailand’s major fast food chains has been promoting its “Crazy Happy Pizza” this month, an under-the-radar product topped with a cannabis leaf. It’s legal but won’t get you high.Veterans of the backpacker trail, familiar with the legendary pizza parlors of neighboring Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh that offer powerful marijuana as an optional condiment, might feel downright cheated.“Of course, they cannot get high,” Panusak Suensatboon, general manager of The Pizza Company, said in an interview this week. “It’s just a marketing campaign. and you can taste the cannabis and then if you have enough, you maybe get a...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Taste Test: The First Biodynamic Single Malt Scotch Shows the Promise and Limitations of Terroir for Whisky

Biodynamic is a well-known buzz word in the wine world, but it hasn’t really been applied to whisky until now. The first two distilleries to tackle the concept have ties that explain why they are at the vanguard. Ireland’s Waterford Distillery released the first biodynamic Irish whiskey this fall, so it makes sense that Bruichladdich would be the first Scottish distillery to follow suit. Mark Reynier, former CEO at Bruichladdich and now head of Waterford, was instrumental in laying down whisky made from biodynamic barley at the Islay distillery a decade ago. Bruichladdich is known for its intensive explorations into...
DRINKS
Indy100

Guests and staff trapped in pub since Friday planning karaoke night

Staff at a pub cut off by snow are preparing a karaoke evening as they expect guests to be unable to escape for a third night.On Friday, 61 people became trapped in the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales as a result of heavy snowfall during Storm Arwen, but some guests have claimed they “don’t want to leave” after enjoying the 17th-century hotel’s hospitality.Many have been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor, but they have been treated to films on a projector screen, a quiz night and a buffet meal amongst other comforts.Oasis tribute band Noasis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Pints#Fish And Chips#Food Drink#Bell
Time Out Global

SingapoRediscovers vouchers scheme extended till March 31

Brilliant news for those who have yet to use their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs). Eligible attractions, hotels, tours and experiences can now be enjoyed all the way until March 31, 2022, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced yesterday. There's just one little catch – you have to make your bookings by the end of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Retro Restaurant Dishes We Might Never See Again

Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Black Friday coffee machine deal 2021: Save 30% on the Sage barista express espresso machine

After weeks of anticipation Black Friday is upon us and it hasn’t disappointed, with a tide of great deals on everything from tech and fashion to beauty, kids’ toys, home appliances and more.While there are plenty of savings to be had on a range of products, we’ve found a particularly stellar offer that will be of particular interest to those looking to upgrade their morning cup of coffee.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowCourtesy of Sage – a brand that’s leading the way in domestic home coffee machines – you can now get 30 per cent off one of its top-rated appliances.So if you’re...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Drinking four pints of beer or wine every week raises dementia risk

Drinking four pints of beer or small glasses of wine every week raises the risk of dementia and spatial awareness. Experts have warned that it doubles the chances of suffering problems with short-term memory and spatial awareness, eventually leading to dementia. Data was collected from a case study of more...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hypebeast.com

British Woman Finds 34 Carat Diamond Worth Over $2 Million USD During Her Fall Cleaning

In the case of coincidental finds, a woman in her 70s finds a 34-carat diamond amidst cleaning her home in Northumberland, U.K. The owner originally thought that it was a costume jewelry stone. Turns out, the gem, which is slightly larger than a £1 GBP coin, has a shocking value of approximately £2 million GBP ($2.73 million USD). Featonby’s Auctioneers’ Mark Lane called the worth of the diamond to be a “huge shock” when the owner came in to get her items valued. Lane told the BBC, “The lady came in with a bag of jewelry as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town. It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewelry items.”
U.K.
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

The Queen's health could affect the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

The Queen's health has been at the forefront of the news agenda of late. She was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service this weekend due to a back sprain, while she had her first overnight hospital stay in eight years last month "following medical advice to rest", so what could this mean for the much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ikea launches $1-a-month apartment in Tokyo

Ikea has created a miniscule apartment it will rent out for just 99 yen (65p) a month in Tokyo. The flat, located in the Shinjuku district, may be a bargain – but it boasts exceptionally modest proportions of just 10 square metres. There is just one tiny unit available, fully...
ECONOMY
prima.co.uk

Amazon's Audible Black Friday deal offers new customers 3 months for 99p

Plug in your headphones, close your eyes and disconnect from everything else around you with an Audible subscription from Amazon. Thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal, any new Audible customers in the UK can buy three months of the service for just 99p as long as the purchase is made between now and Cyber Monday (29 November), when the offer ends.
INTERNET
The Independent

Australian council may ban cats outside if they are not on leads

A council in Australia has voted in favour of plans to effectively ban domestic cats from being outdoors unless they are on a lead.The planned “cat management” law change in the city of Fremantle, Western Australia, would see cats banned from all public areas such as roads, verges and bushlands.Councillor Adin Lang, who tabled the proposals that received unanimous support this week, said that the new law would protect wildlife from being hunted by cats and to help prevent cats from being hit by vehicles and attacked by fellow felines.He told Perth Now: “In the 1970s, dogs would roam our...
ANIMALS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection

It’s not every day that one gets to drink Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole 1999, but when you’re a wine collector, drinking a bottle this rare could happen a few times in your life. For us, it hasn’t happened yet. Could it be we’re hanging out in the wrong wine circles? […] The post ‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
moneyweek.com

Backtracking on HS2: the state of high-speed rail in the UK

After years of reassurances and manifesto pledges that High Speed 2 would be built in full – including the arm from Birmingham to Yorkshire as well as the one to Manchester – the current government has backtracked. Instead of heading to Leeds, there will be a much shorter spur north-east from Birmingham to East Midlands Parkway, a new station serving the region around Leicester, Derby and Nottingham. From there, high-speed trains will slow down onto existing lines.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

355K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy