Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Sailor, Has Asked Mom Not To Use The Word ‘Fattening’

Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor, has apparently asked her mom to not use the word “fattening.” Brinkley recently spoke to WestlakeMalibu Lifestyle magazine, describing how the fashion industry has come a long way in terms of inclusion.

She also notes a period of time where “young women used to pick up fashion magazines and feel horrible because all the models were reed thin and they looked nothing like the girls who were reading the pages.”

Sailor asks her mom not to use the word “fattening” and other negative words surrounding weight and food

The model now notes, “when you open a fashion magazine, you see people of all different ages, ethnicities and shapes – and that representation is so important.” She adds that girls need to stop comparing themselves to other women. “Everyone is unique,” she says. “It’s also important that as a society, we stop judging people and that we stop using words that are soaked in negativity. For instance, when I refer to certain foods as fattening, my daughter Sailor will say to me, ‘Mom, please don’t use that word. A more positive way of wording it is to say, ‘That food is not healthy for me’ or ‘It’s not going to provide me with the fuel that I need.’”

Photo by: John Nacion/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 9/7/18 Sailor Brinkley at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. (NYC)

21-year-old Sailor has previously spoken about struggling with an eating disorder. “I grew up a little bit overweight and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently. My mom didn’t know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst,” she tells Good Morning America back in 2020.

The Brinkley family is not the only family who is working on using better language surrounding food, weight, etc. Model Coco Rocha told Yahoo! Life that she’s teaching her children to not use certain words that could affect their mental health—or other’s mental health—negatively.

“We don’t use the word ‘fat,’ we don’t use the word ‘ugly,’” she says. “Really I want us to not look at people like that. And they’ve done such a good job — even telling off, sometimes, grandparents. You know, it’s a different generation and [they’ll say], ‘Ugh I just don’t feel the prettiest’ or ‘Ugh, I feel ugly’ and [the kids will respond], ‘No, no, no, Grandma, that’s not the word — you don’t use that.’”