ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Sailor, Has Asked Mom Not To Use The Word ‘Fattening’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tm0xu_0d2lh7d700

Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor, has apparently asked her mom to not use the word “fattening.” Brinkley recently spoke to WestlakeMalibu Lifestyle magazine, describing how the fashion industry has come a long way in terms of inclusion.

She also notes a period of time where “young women used to pick up fashion magazines and feel horrible because all the models were reed thin and they looked nothing like the girls who were reading the pages.”

Sailor asks her mom not to use the word “fattening” and other negative words surrounding weight and food

The model now notes, “when you open a fashion magazine, you see people of all different ages, ethnicities and shapes – and that representation is so important.” She adds that girls need to stop comparing themselves to other women. “Everyone is unique,” she says. “It’s also important that as a society, we stop judging people and that we stop using words that are soaked in negativity. For instance, when I refer to certain foods as fattening, my daughter Sailor will say to me, ‘Mom, please don’t use that word. A more positive way of wording it is to say, ‘That food is not healthy for me’ or ‘It’s not going to provide me with the fuel that I need.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2nMA_0d2lh7d700
Photo by: John Nacion/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 9/7/18 Sailor Brinkley at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. (NYC)

21-year-old Sailor has previously spoken about struggling with an eating disorder. “I grew up a little bit overweight and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently. My mom didn’t know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst,” she tells Good Morning America back in 2020.

The Brinkley family is not the only family who is working on using better language surrounding food, weight, etc. Model Coco Rocha told Yahoo! Life that she’s teaching her children to not use certain words that could affect their mental health—or other’s mental health—negatively.

“We don’t use the word ‘fat,’ we don’t use the word ‘ugly,’” she says. “Really I want us to not look at people like that. And they’ve done such a good job — even telling off, sometimes, grandparents. You know, it’s a different generation and [they’ll say], ‘Ugh I just don’t feel the prettiest’ or ‘Ugh, I feel ugly’ and [the kids will respond], ‘No, no, no, Grandma, that’s not the word — you don’t use that.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5JsP_0d2lh7d700
Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Sources Say New Co-Host Mayim Bialik Is Causing Problems At ‘Jeopardy!’

Needless to say, there have been a lot of issues at Jeopardy! since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek. The show had several guest hosts in order to find a replacement. They chose executive producer Mike Richards, who soon quit the show altogether after fans uncovered some offensive statements he made in the past. Now, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are switching off hosting duties.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Rare Photo To Wish His Son A Happy Birthday

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, recently shared a rare photo of his son Wesley Chapman to wish him a happy birthday! Duane became famous for his show titled Dog the Bounty Hunter and some of his children have appeared on the show. However, Wesley has chosen to stay mostly out of the spotlight with his dad and chose a different career for himself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Rocha
Person
Christie Brinkley
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley, 67, Stuns In LBD & Thigh-High Boots At ‘Chicago’ 25th Anniversary Event

Christie Brinkley looked better than ever when she rocked a little black mini dress with over-the-knee suede boots at the ‘Chicago’ anniversary event in NYC. Christie Brinkley, 67, stole the show at the 25th-anniversary party for the Broadway musical, Chicago, at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City on Nov. 16. Christie actually played the role of Roxie Hart in 2011, so it was no surprise that she was in attendance. On the red carpet, Christie looked stunning in a fitted long-sleeve black mini dress and thigh-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Blake Lively Shares Why It's Important For Her Daughters To See Her As A Working Mom

While most of us aren’t A-list Hollywood stars with resumés that include fan-favorite hits like Gossip Girl or The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Blake Lively’s desire for her daughters to see her working hard and enjoying her career is something so many parents can understand. Beyond showing her children the importance of carving out an identity just for you, the 34-year-old actress opened up in a recent interview about wanting to set an example for her girls.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Magazines#Mental Health#Westlakemalibu Lifestyle#Christiebrinkley#Yahoo
Ashe County's Newspaper

Ed Sheeran unsure about daughter's first word

Ed Sheeran is "not sure" if his daughter's first word was 'Dad'. The 'Bad Habits' singer - who has 15-month-old Lyra with wife Cherry - is delighted to see how his little girl is growing and changing and although he knows what her first clear piece of speech was, he's not convinced the tot grasped the meaning of calling out for him.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lacey Chabert's sister, Wendy?

Lacey Chabert, known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, has announced her sister Wendy has died. The actress shared the news in a statement on Instagram with fans having since taken to the comments as they send condolences to the actress and her family. Following the announcement,...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy