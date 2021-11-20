ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando area FHSAA football regional final playoff pairings

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Students cheer during the Osceola High School at West Orange High School varsity football game in Winter Garden on Friday, November 19, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Florida High School Athletic Association football playoffs continue Friday with regional championship games. Postseason pairings for brackets involving 5 teams from the Orlando area are listed below.

Teams that advance to the state semifinals will be reseeded based on final FHSAA RPI rankings as calculated at the end of the regular season.

All games are tentatively scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each game are available online at the GoFan app.

Class 8A

Region 1: No. 3 Apopka (10-2) at No. 1 Sanford Seminole (11-1)

Region 2: No. 2 Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast (9-1) at No. 1 Palm Beach Central (10-0)

Region 3: No. 2 West Orange (11-1) at No. 1 Venice (11-1)

Region 4: No. 5 Miami Columbus (8-3) at No. 2 Miami Palmetto (9-2)

Class 6A

Region 1: No. 2 Lynn Haven Mosely (11-1) at No. 1 Pensacola Pine Forest (10-1)

Region 2: No. 3 Jones (10-2) at No. 1 Ocala Vanguard (12-0)

Region 3: No. 7 Tampa Hillsborough (10-2) at No. 1 Tampa Jesuit (12-0)

Region 4: No. 8 Plantation (9-2) at No. 3 Miami Northwestern (9-3)

Class 2A

Region 1: No. 2 Quincy Munroe (8-2) at No. 1 Jacksonville Trinity Christian (7-4)

Region 2: No. 2 Zephyrhills Christian (9-2) at No. 1 Orlando Christian Prep (9-1)

Region 3: No. 2 St. Petersburg Northside Christian (7-2) at No. 1 Naples First Baptist (9-1)

Region 4: No. 5 Fort Pierce John Carroll Catholic (7-2) at No. 2 Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (8-2)

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

