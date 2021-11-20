ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Spoiler Alerts in HBCU Football - Week 12

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClP6q_0d2lgTOj00

HBCU football has two in-state rivalries that could determine the postseason positioning for top-ranked squads in HBCU football.

HBCU football has two in-state rivalries that could determine the postseason positioning for top-ranked squads in HBCU football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0Hjv_0d2lgTOj00

Veterans Memorial Stadium will be the scene for the Soul Bowl.  Credit: JSU Athletics

At this point in the HBCU football season, it's about "saving face." In Week 12, you can say you have the better team, but records won't matter. It's about respect and ending your season on a high note.

It's "Bring It" Saturday! This afternoon, play spoiler is on the minds of Alcorn State and Bethune-Cookman. The coaches and young men have "Bad Intentions" for Jackson State and Florida A&M, who are locked in the Braves' and Wildcats' crosshairs.

“They (the players) know how intense the game and fans are going to be," said Coach McNair (Alcorn) .

Intensity is the key. You would have to wonder if the Tigers and Rattlers would show up with the passion and fight that Alcorn and Bethune-Cookman will have Saturday afternoon.

Alcorn St. vs. Jackson St.

THE CAPITAL CITY CLASSIC

First, McNair's team hopes to pop Jackson State's bubble and stain the Tigers' unblemished 7-0 SWAC record .

Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) could quietly be seeking an FCS berth like the Rattlers. The MEAC-SWAC Celebration Bowl contractual stipulations may force JSU to withdraw consideration. If the SWAC selects a representative that could do plenty of damage in the FCS playoffs, Jackson State would be the team.

Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2 SWAC) needs to win against JSU to keep pace with the SWAC East leaders, Prairie View Panthers (7-2, 6-1 SWAC).  After defeating Prairie View in Week 11, the Braves revived their hope for the division title. A victory against Jackson State would move the needle closer for Alcorn. Still, they need help from Mississippi Valley to knock off Prairie View in the season finale on Nov. 27.

Should the Panthers fall and Alcorn win today, the Braves will return to Jackson, MS, for round two against JSU in the 2021 SWAC Football Championship game.

Bethune-Cookman vs. FAMU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVshT_0d2lgTOj00

Bethune-Cookman QB Shannon Patrick (10) scrambles out of the pocket during a game Alabama A&M at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. ; Credit:© Nigel Cook/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGqn4_0d2lgTOj00

Credit: FAMU Athletics

THE FLORIDA CLASSIC

Since 1925, Bethune-Cookman ( 2-8, 2-5 SWAC) and Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 SWAC) have been one of the best football rivalries in Florida. Today, the HBCU legendary program will square off in Orlando.

A convincing FAMU win would place the Rattlers would help their cause for an FCS playoff berth. Coach Sims Wildcats have been giving teams in the SWAC "fits" all season. Don't let their record fool you. BCU's recent games have been highly competitive and created a few surprising results.

Last weekend's 31-14 upset of Grambling may have led to the Tigers relieving Coach Fobbs of his head coaching duties.

Coach Simmons' No. 25 ranked team in the FCS PERFORM STATS poll won't be willing to relinquish their chance at a playoff spot. If the Rattlers slip up and lose to Bethune-Cookman, FAMU can kiss their playoff hopes "goodbye."

HBCU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE NOV. 20

  • Tennessee State at No. 25 Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
  • Prairie View A&M at No. 16 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
  • Georgetown at Morgan State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
  • Virginia-Lynchburg at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
  • North Alabama at Hampton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
  • Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. | ESPN3
  • South Carolina State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3 (rebroadcast ESPNU. 7:30 a.m. 11/21)
  • Delaware State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
  • Alcorn State at Jackson State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M | 2 p.m. | AAMU Sports Network

Texas Southern at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

TOP HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connell Maynor
Person
Deion Sanders
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Classic#Braves#American Football#Hbcu Football Week#Jsu Athletics#Florida A M#Tigers#Rattlers#Jackson State#Swac#Fcs#Prairie View Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
82
Followers
91
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy