ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Women's Basketball Sidelined

By Iowa Sports Information
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg0vW_0d2lgBkt00

Hawkeyes Cancel at Least Next 3 Games with COVID-19 Issues

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa women’s basketball team has canceled Sunday’s home game against Drake out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program. In addition, Iowa’s appearance at next week’s Cancun Challenge has been canceled.

"We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” said Lisa Bluder, P. Sue Beckwith, M.D., Head Women’s Basketball Coach. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive. We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.”

The Iowa Athletic Ticket Office will be communicating with individuals who had purchased tickets to Sunday’s game.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Health
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Iowa Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Bluder
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cancun Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
33
Followers
90
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy