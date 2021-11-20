Iowa Women's Basketball Sidelined

Hawkeyes Cancel at Least Next 3 Games with COVID-19 Issues

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa women’s basketball team has canceled Sunday’s home game against Drake out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program. In addition, Iowa’s appearance at next week’s Cancun Challenge has been canceled.

"We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” said Lisa Bluder, P. Sue Beckwith, M.D., Head Women’s Basketball Coach. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive. We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.”

The Iowa Athletic Ticket Office will be communicating with individuals who had purchased tickets to Sunday’s game.